Bills vs. Chiefs game facts (Bills facts)

Marcell Dareus' impact: With DT Marcell Dareus on the field, Buffalo allowed 17.0 points per game this season. Without Dareus, Buffalo has allowed 33.0 PPG and 13 rush TDs.

Defensive drop-off: In their last three games (all losses), the Bills have allowed 45.0 points per game and 414.0 yards per game.

Lacking a pass rush: The Bills' defense has produced just 15 sacks so far this season (T-29th in NFL).