Jacob Tamme announces retirement after 9 seasons

Jacob Tamme is calling it quits after nine seasons in professional football.

The former Colts, Broncos and Falcons tight end announced his retirement via Twitter on Thursday.

Tamme played alongside two elite starting quarterbacks for the bulk of the career: Peyton Manning in Indianapolis and Denver and Matt Ryan in Atlanta. When Manning left for the Broncos in the 2012 offeseason, Tamme went with him. The tight end played in two Super Bowls -- Indy's loss to New Orleans in 2010 (XLIV), Denver's loss to Seattle in 2015 (XLIX) -- in which he tallied two receptions for nine yards.

Tamme was drafted out of Kentucky by the Colts in the fourth round of the 2004 draft. He finished his career with 259 receptions, 2,570 yards and 14 touchdowns.