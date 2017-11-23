Injuries: JuJu (hamstring) misses another practice

After landing in Detroit on Wednesday, Dwight Freeney just missed the cut to play for the Lions on Thanksgiving Thursday.

The veteran pass rusher is inactive for their Turkey Day tussle with the Minnesota Vikings. The Lions signed Freeney after he was cut by the Seattle Seahawks following their Monday night loss.

Defensive end Ezekiel Ansah, on the other hand, is active after being listed as questionable to go with a back injury. Ansah was limited in practice all week. Linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin also returns after missing the last two games with an ankle injury.

The Lions will also be without leading return man Jamal Agnew, who was previously ruled out with a knee injury. Agnew leads the league in punt return average (16.8) and return TDs.

On the Vikings' side of the ball, tackle Mike Remmers is inactive with a concussion, while defensive end Brian Robison (back) and safety Andrew Sendejo (groin/hamstring) are good to go.

Here are the other injuries worth monitoring:

1. Philip Rivers will have all of his wideouts healthy for Thanksgiving. Los Angeles Chargers receivers Mike Williams (knee) and Travis Benjamin (abdomen) are expected to play, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed, after both were listed as questionable to play against the Dallas Cowboys.

2. Devonta Freeman is inching closer to a return to the field. The Atlanta Falcons running back will be limited in practice Thursday, though he remains in concussion protocol.

3. The Chicago Bears officially placed pass rusher Leonard Floyd on injured reserve on Thursday. Floyd was carted off with a knee injury last Sunday against the Lions. Bears coach John Fox told reporters that Floyd will soon undergo surgery to repair a MCL/PCL injury. In a corresponding move, Chicago signed linebacker Howard Jones from the practice squad to the active roster.

4. Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring) did not practice for the second consecutive day. Safety Mike Mitchell (ankle) was limited after practicing fully Wednesday.

5. Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark (ankle), linebacker Clay Matthews (groin) and running back Ty Montgomery (ribs) did not practice Thursday.

6. Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott (concussion) returned to practice Thursday.