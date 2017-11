Been a while: The Chargers' last game on Thanksgiving came back in 1969, when Sid Gillman was head coach and Lance Alworth was the lead receiver.

Playoff implications: The Chargers are currently one game behind Ravens for No. 6 seed in the AFC.

Keeping it competitive: Five of the six Chargers losses this season have come by eight points or fewer.

Big-play defense: The Chargers have the best turnover differential in the NFL (+10) since Week 5.