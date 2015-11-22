Game facts: Lions at Vikings (Lions facts)

Milestone watch: Matthew Stafford needs 120 passing yards to surpass Tony Romo for the most career passing yards in Thanksgiving games.

Detroit's favorite holiday?: The Lions have won four straight games on Thanksgiving.

Scoring non-offensive TDs: The Lions have seven defensive/special teams TD this season (most in NFL).

Career year for Stafford: Matthew Stafford is on pace for career highs in pass yards per attempt (7.7) and passer rating (98.4).