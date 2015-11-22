News  

 

 

Game facts: Lions at Vikings (Lions facts)

Milestone watch:  Matthew Stafford needs 120 passing yards to surpass Tony Romo for the most career passing yards in Thanksgiving games.  

Detroit's favorite holiday?:  The Lions have won four straight games on Thanksgiving.

Scoring non-offensive TDs:  The Lions have seven defensive/special teams TD this season (most in NFL).  

Career year for Stafford: Matthew Stafford is on pace for career highs in pass yards per attempt (7.7) and passer rating (98.4). 

On a roll:  Stafford has three straight games with a passer rating over 115 (matches longest streak of career).  

