News  

 

 

Game facts: Vikings at Lions (Vikings facts)

Print
More Columns >

Thielen good:  The only Vikings player to gain more receiving yards than Adam Thielen in the first 10 games of a season is Randy Moss (twice, in 2000 and 2003).  

Remember when?:  The Vikings have a 5-2 all-time record on Thanksgiving, but their last win came all the way back in 2000.

Top-five defense:  The Vikings defense ranks 5th or better in points allowed (17.2 per game), total yards allowed (290.5 per game) and rush yards allowed (77.7 per game).  

Unsung hero: Vikings DE Everson Griffen has 10 sacks so far this season (T-4th most in NFL). 

Pass protection on point:  The Vikings have allowed just one sack over their last five games. On the year, Minnesota has allowed just 10 sacks (T-fewest in NFL with Saints). 

Print

Headlines

The previous element was an advertisement.

NFL Shop
0 / 0