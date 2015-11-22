Game facts: Vikings at Lions (Vikings facts)

Thielen good: The only Vikings player to gain more receiving yards than Adam Thielen in the first 10 games of a season is Randy Moss (twice, in 2000 and 2003).

Remember when?: The Vikings have a 5-2 all-time record on Thanksgiving, but their last win came all the way back in 2000.

Top-five defense: The Vikings defense ranks 5th or better in points allowed (17.2 per game), total yards allowed (290.5 per game) and rush yards allowed (77.7 per game).

Unsung hero: Vikings DE Everson Griffen has 10 sacks so far this season (T-4th most in NFL).