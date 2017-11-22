Kirk Cousins set up for huge Week 12 in fantasy

Just like this preview, FedEx Delivery Manager® can help you make the right call, whether it's for your fantasy team or your package delivery. Learn more and sign up at http://fedex.com/delivery. Terms, conditions, and some fees apply.

In case it slipped your mind, NFL football fans have the opportunity to vote on top performers at the running back and quarterback position following every regular week of action.

The candidates at quarterback last week were Drew Brees, Tom Brady and Kirk Cousins. At running back, Mark Ingram, Jordan Howard and LeSean McCoy were all featured following big games. You can check out the Week 11 winners here and return to cast your vote every week.

Now, without further ado, let's dive into some players who could have huge games in Week 12, both through the air and on the ground.

Air Analysis:

Kirk Cousins vs Giants

Can Kirk Cousins keep up his fantasy production despite a team-wide injury epidemic? Signs point to yes in Week 12 against the Giants. Let's start with the fact that New York has allowed a top-four fantasy quarterback performance in three of their last four games. The Giants are one of only six defenses allowing over 20 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks over the last month, and it's no secret that this unit is one of the leakiest in the league.

Cousins has been rolling, throwing for at least 300 yards in each of his last two games and posted three total touchdowns. Much of Cousins' production of late has been forced by his defense. Washington's defense has not played well this season, allowing 30-plus points to opponents in five of 10 games. Since Week 7, the unit has allowed 411.2 yards per game. In addition, they've surrendered 16 touchdowns in that span and give up 30.6 points per game. Expect another 300 yards and at least a couple of touchdowns for Cousins in Week 12.

Jacoby Brissett vs Titans

The Tennesee Titans pass defense has been one to exploit for fantasy purposes all season. Not much has changed recently as the unit has allowed three top-10 fantasy wideout performances in its last two games. This week, Jacoby Brissett and T.Y. Hilton get to face the Titans on the fast track in Indianapolis. The Tennessee secondary is coming off a Week 11 game in which they got shredded by Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers for 399 pass yards and four touchdowns. All of this bodes well for Brissett's outlook on Sunday. He's played well this season, but even better in favorable matchups averaging 21.7 fantasy points against soft pass defenses like the Browns, 49ers and Texans. He's also thrown for at least two touchdown passes and at least 220 yards in each of his last three games.

Ground Analysis:

Latavius Murray at Lions

Latavius Murray has been a late-season revelation for fantasy owners as Minnesota's workhorse, logging 53 touches over his last three games. And in the last two games since coming off a bye, Murray's averaged 5.1 yards per carry with three rushing touchdowns in that span. He entered the season with a lingering ankle injury following offseason surgery, but seems to be fully healthy for fantasy owners' stretch run. That's all good news as he has a great matchup against the Lions on Thanksgiving. Detroit is allowing the fourth-most fantasy points per game to running backs (21.25) over the last four weeks. They've faced some good (Steelers, Bears) and not so good (Packers, Browns) backfields in that span. So, as long as Murray gets his normal volume, he's averaged 16 carries per game in the last two weeks, he should have no trouble producing against a Lions defense that can't stop the run lately.

Orleans Darkwa at Redskins

In his last three games, Orleans Darkwa has posted an average of 18.6 touches, 4.3 yards per carry along with totals of 257 scrimmage yards and one touchdown. He's clearly the primary back for the Giants and despite his team's dire situation this year, he's been a consistent fantasy producer for those lucky enough to snag him off the waiver wire weeks ago. Darkwa should thrive in a favorable matchup against an injury-plagued Washington defense that has allowed 141 rush yards per game to opponents over the last five weeks. The Redskins have also allowed the third-most fantasy points per game (24.45) to opposing backs since Week 8 which includes five total touchdowns. That makes Darkwa a high-volume flex play with potential touchdown upside in Week 12.

