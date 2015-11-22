Stats you need to know about Darrelle Revis

With the Chiefs signing CB Darrelle Revis to a two-year contract on Wednesday, NFL Research takes a look back at some key stats from Revis' 10-year NFL career.

Fast facts on Darrelle Revis

-32 years old

-Seven-time Pro Bowl selection (last Pro Bowl appearance came in 2015 season)

-Four-time First-Team All-Pro (most recently in 2014)

-Won Super Bowl XLIX with Patriots at end of 2014 season

-Drafted No. 4 overall by Jets in the 2007 NFL Draft out of the University of Pittsburgh

Revis' 2016 season

-Revis allowed the highest passer rating in coverage last season (108.0) among all players targeted 75+ times (52 players)

-This was a significant statistical drop-off for Revis, who had allowed just a 47.2 passer rating in coverage during the 2015 season (Ranked 2nd among all NFL CBs with 40+ targets)

Revis' contract with the Chiefs

-Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Revis had $6 million guaranteed left on his #Jets deal before they cut him. The contract had offset language, so whatever the CChiefs pay him reduces what the Jets owe.

Grudge match looming?

-The Chiefs head to Revis' former stomping grounds, MetLife Stadium, to play the Jets in Week 13.

