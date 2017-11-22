Lions sign Dwight Freeney after Seahawks cut DE

Dwight Freeney's career is not over yet.

After being released by the Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday, Freeney was claimed by the Detroit Lions on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation. The team later confirmed the news.

There was speculation the 37-year-old pass rusher, who has openly talked about retirement the past two years, might have played his final snap after his departure from Seattle. With the Lions grabbing him, that talk is on hold once again.

Freeney was a surprise cut by the 'Hawks, given he had three sacks in just four games this season. The Lions, obviously appreciating that production in limited playing time, added him with the hopes of bolstering a pass rush that has been lacking. Detroit has just 21 sacks this year, tied for 20th in the league.

Rapoport reported it's unlikely Freeney plays on Thanksgiving against the Minnesota Vikings. Though with a week and a half off until the Lions play again after the holiday, it seems likely we see the pass rusher's Lions debut against the Balimore Ravens in Week 13.