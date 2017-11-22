Carson Palmer, David Johnson won't return this season

Hope for the return of Carson Palmer and David Johnson in Arizona this season has come to an end.

Cardinals coach Bruce Arians told reporters his star quarterback, who's dealing with a broken arm, and star running back, who's dealing with a surgically repaired dislocated wrist, will not return from injured reserve this year.

Arians: None of the guys on IR have made expected progress in rehab, so as of today, no one is expected to return this season. â Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) November 22, 2017

It was a longshot for both to come back this season, especially because of where the Cards sit in the standings. At 4-6, and staring up at both the Rams and Seahawks in their own division and even more teams in the race for wild card spots, the Cardinals now look content to not rush either of the stud players back this season.