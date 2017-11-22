Today is the 5 year anniversary of the Butt Fumble

  • By Ralph Warner
The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for November 22, 2017. This is The Extra Point.

Can you believe it's been five years since the most memorable NFL gaffe of all time?

20 million saw it as it happened live and that number has risen exponentially since then.

Falcons WR Mohamed Sanu Sr. already has the perfect name for the Ryan twins

And no, it's not Rex and Rob.

Josh Gordon joined the Browns in practice for the first time since reinstatement

The youngest player in the NFL would (once again) like to remind you that you're old

Welcome back, Tyrod

Former All-Pro Kicker Rolf Benirschke has a lot to be thankful for

