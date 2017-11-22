Today is the 5 year anniversary of the Butt Fumble

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for November 22, 2017. This is The Extra Point.

Can you believe it's been five years since the most memorable NFL gaffe of all time?

20 million saw it as it happened live and that number has risen exponentially since then.

Falcons WR Mohamed Sanu Sr. already has the perfect name for the Ryan twins

And no, it's not Rex and Rob.

The ice cubes… Thanks to @Mo_12_Sanu for the nicknames and thank you to everyone for all the well wishes. Matt and I really appreciate it! — Sarah Ryan (@sryan03) November 22, 2017

Josh Gordon joined the Browns in practice for the first time since reinstatement

The youngest player in the NFL would (once again) like to remind you that you're old

Welcome back, Tyrod

Bills QB Nathan Peterman threw 5 INT in his Week 11 NFL debut (all in the 1st half).



Tyrod Taylor has 3 INT through 10 games this season. At his current pace it would take him 7 games and 3 quarters to reach his 5th INT.



That's Week 1, 2018! â NFL Research (@NFLResearch) November 22, 2017

Former All-Pro Kicker Rolf Benirschke has a lot to be thankful for

Having cheated death twice -- including once after an #NFL game -- ex- @Chargers kicker @RolfBenirschke isn't just appreciative on T-giving. He's now offering a platform for others who overcame serious health issues & feel the same. My @sportingnews story: https://t.co/3AgHQwQtSD â Alex Marvez (@alexmarvez) November 22, 2017

