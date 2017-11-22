Today is the 5 year anniversary of the Butt Fumble

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for November 22, 2017. This is The Extra Point.
Can you believe it's been five years since the most memorable NFL gaffe of all time?
20 million saw it as it happened live and that number has risen exponentially since then.
Falcons WR Mohamed Sanu Sr. already has the perfect name for the Ryan twins
And no, it's not Rex and Rob.
And no, it's not Rex and Rob.

Thanks to @Mo_12_Sanu for the nicknames and thank you to everyone for all the well wishes. Matt and I really appreciate it! https://t.co/swWobXwWBuâ Sarah Ryan (@sryan03) November 22, 2017
Josh Gordon joined the Browns in practice for the first time since reinstatement
Hereâs some @JOSH_GORDONXII b-roll from practice today #Browns pic.twitter.com/4TEXE4JGPGâ Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) November 22, 2017
The youngest player in the NFL would (once again) like to remind you that you're old
Welcome back, Tyrod
McDermott names Tyrod Taylor his starting QB for Sunday's game at KC. #Billsâ Chris Brown (@ChrisBrownBills) November 22, 2017
Bills QB Nathan Peterman threw 5 INT in his Week 11 NFL debut (all in the 1st half).â NFL Research (@NFLResearch) November 22, 2017
Tyrod Taylor has 3 INT through 10 games this season. At his current pace it would take him 7 games and 3 quarters to reach his 5th INT.
That's Week 1, 2018!
Former All-Pro Kicker Rolf Benirschke has a lot to be thankful for
Having cheated death twice -- including once after an #NFL game -- ex- @Chargers kicker @RolfBenirschke isn't just appreciative on T-giving. He's now offering a platform for others who overcame serious health issues & feel the same. My @sportingnews story: https://t.co/3AgHQwQtSDâ Alex Marvez (@alexmarvez) November 22, 2017
