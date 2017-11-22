Golden Tate loses bet and wears The Rock's college jersey

Print
  • By Ralph Warner
More Columns >

The Notre Dame-Miami matchup earlier this month was the most hyped game of the college football season. The history, the fact that they were two top-10 teams, and the polar opposite perceptions of both squads made it must-see TV.

Long before becoming a WWE star-turned-blockbuster actor, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson won a national championship playing defensive tackle for 'Canes in the 1991 season. Nearly two decades later, Lions wide receiver Golden Tate was a Unanimous All-American for the Fighting Irish in 2009. Both Tate and Johnson obviously still have lots of pride in their respective alma maters so they placed a friendly wager on the matchup:

Well, unless you're Miami fan, the game didn't live up to the hype -- the Hurricanes blew out the Fighting Irish 41-8. Tate was a man of his word and began working on paying off his debt.

Seems like Tate was in no rush to pay off this debt, peep the USPS Priority Mail shipping method. Six days later, the veteran WR donned The Rock's throwback jersey.

Looks like it's a tad bit big, but The Rock didn't mind.

Follow The Checkdown on Twitter.

Print

Headlines

The previous element was an advertisement.

NFL Shop
0 / 0