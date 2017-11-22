Golden Tate loses bet and wears The Rock's college jersey

The Notre Dame-Miami matchup earlier this month was the most hyped game of the college football season. The history, the fact that they were two top-10 teams, and the polar opposite perceptions of both squads made it must-see TV.
Long before becoming a WWE star-turned-blockbuster actor, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson won a national championship playing defensive tackle for 'Canes in the 1991 season. Nearly two decades later, Lions wide receiver Golden Tate was a Unanimous All-American for the Fighting Irish in 2009. Both Tate and Johnson obviously still have lots of pride in their respective alma maters so they placed a friendly wager on the matchup:
RISE & SHINE IRISH!!! Itâs @NDFootball Gameday! Wonder if @TheRock is up for a friendly wager for tonightâs battle? ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ #CanYouSmellWhatTheIrishAreCooking #BeatTheCanes pic.twitter.com/k3w72T3Tveâ Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) November 11, 2017
Iâm down my Golden friend. Donât take the ass whuppinâ personal. Itâs just business. ï¿½ï¿½ Gonna be a great game. Our boys will play hard. Here we go.. #TheU ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ https://t.co/TdbWmS4GYSâ Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 11, 2017
Well Mr. @TheRock Johnson. How about loser has to wear and post on social a picture wearing the opposite team gear. I know UA got a lot of @NDFootball gear so should be easy for you to find! ï¿½ï¿½ Iâll even rock the #TurnOverChain If yâall win! #GoIrish #BeatTheCanes https://t.co/zUmSMLjAL7â Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) November 11, 2017
Deal. ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½@NDFootball wins, Iâll wear a #23 jersey in honor of the Golden One. @univmiami wins, youâll rock #94 in honor of the Peopleâs Champ. After the loss, look on the brightside brotha..â Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 11, 2017
youâll finally wear colors of a champion. #TheU ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ https://t.co/L97h6ugHDn
Well, unless you're Miami fan, the game didn't live up to the hype -- the Hurricanes blew out the Fighting Irish 41-8. Tate was a man of his word and began working on paying off his debt.
Get out of meetings. Check my @espn app and........ ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/7TOjay7J8Eâ Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) November 12, 2017
Man of my word. Jersey is on the way @TheRock ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/yeSV73YsDrâ Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) November 16, 2017
Seems like Tate was in no rush to pay off this debt, peep the USPS Priority Mail shipping method. Six days later, the veteran WR donned The Rock's throwback jersey.
A betâs a bet ï¿½ï¿½ @ShowtimeTate paying off his debt to @TheRock pic.twitter.com/s9h1rSaV9xâ Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 22, 2017
Looks like it's a tad bit big, but The Rock didn't mind.
Yup, @ShowtimeTate finally knows what it feels like to wear the colors of a champion.â Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 22, 2017
(despite the fact heâs a Super Bowl Champ, Pro Bowler and unanimous All American at Notre Dame). I just love talking shit after a winning a fun bet ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ https://t.co/Pj4pcd0jVM
