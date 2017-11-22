Golden Tate loses bet and wears The Rock's college jersey

The Notre Dame-Miami matchup earlier this month was the most hyped game of the college football season. The history, the fact that they were two top-10 teams, and the polar opposite perceptions of both squads made it must-see TV.

Long before becoming a WWE star-turned-blockbuster actor, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson won a national championship playing defensive tackle for 'Canes in the 1991 season. Nearly two decades later, Lions wide receiver Golden Tate was a Unanimous All-American for the Fighting Irish in 2009. Both Tate and Johnson obviously still have lots of pride in their respective alma maters so they placed a friendly wager on the matchup:

Iâm down my Golden friend. Donât take the ass whuppinâ personal. Itâs just business. ï¿½ï¿½ Gonna be a great game. Our boys will play hard. Here we go.. #TheU ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ https://t.co/TdbWmS4GYS â Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 11, 2017

Well Mr. @TheRock Johnson. How about loser has to wear and post on social a picture wearing the opposite team gear. I know UA got a lot of @NDFootball gear so should be easy for you to find! ï¿½ï¿½ Iâll even rock the #TurnOverChain If yâall win! #GoIrish #BeatTheCanes https://t.co/zUmSMLjAL7 â Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) November 11, 2017

Deal. ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½@NDFootball wins, Iâll wear a #23 jersey in honor of the Golden One. @univmiami wins, youâll rock #94 in honor of the Peopleâs Champ. After the loss, look on the brightside brotha..

youâll finally wear colors of a champion. #TheU ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ https://t.co/L97h6ugHDn â Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 11, 2017

Well, unless you're Miami fan, the game didn't live up to the hype -- the Hurricanes blew out the Fighting Irish 41-8. Tate was a man of his word and began working on paying off his debt.

Seems like Tate was in no rush to pay off this debt, peep the USPS Priority Mail shipping method. Six days later, the veteran WR donned The Rock's throwback jersey.

Looks like it's a tad bit big, but The Rock didn't mind.

Yup, @ShowtimeTate finally knows what it feels like to wear the colors of a champion.



(despite the fact heâs a Super Bowl Champ, Pro Bowler and unanimous All American at Notre Dame). I just love talking shit after a winning a fun bet ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ https://t.co/Pj4pcd0jVM â Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 22, 2017

