Super Bowl LII Opening Night tickets on sale

Super Bowl LII festivities in Minnesota will kick off in prime time with Super Bowl Opening Night Fueled by Gatorade on Monday, January 29, 2018 at the Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul. Beginning on Wednesday, November 22 at 10 a.m. CT, fans may purchase tickets at NFL.com/OpeningNightOnSale to sit in the arena and watch thousands of media interview the Super Bowl players and coaches.

Super Bowl Opening Night is the first interaction that players and coaches from the two teams have with media upon arrival in Minnesota. For the second straight year, members of both teams will interact with each other on stage for the first time and in front of fans. Super Bowl Opening Night will also feature special appearances and autographs by Minnesota Vikings Legends, cheerleaders, and team mascots, as well as fan photo opportunities.

"We launched Super Bowl Opening Night with the goal of bringing fans closer to all the festivities surrounding our biggest event," said Peter O'Reilly, NFL Senior Vice President of Events. "We are excited to provide fans in Minnesota with a first-look at Super Bowl players as they meet with each other for the only time before the game and interact with thousands of media members from around the world."

Super Bowl Opening Night begins at 7:00 PM CT and will be televised live on NFL Network and ESPN2. Fans in attendance will receive gift bags with a radio giving them access to NFL Network coverage and player interviews taking place at the individual podiums. Tickets are $32, and doors will open at 5:30 PM CT.

For more information on the event and updates on other Super Bowl LII celebrations, fans may visit SuperBowl.com.