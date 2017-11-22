Dave Dameshek Football Program: Pie Off VI

The annual Dave Dameshek Football Program Pie-Off is finally upon us! Shek is joined by an esteemed panel of Pie-Off past winners and finalists, which includes Marc Istook, Dan Hanzus, Tara Deeker and special guest Ann Bates (26:14), to taste and discuss this year's offering of sweet and savory pies. Shek then throws a "Pie Party" for a larger group of NFL Media contestants (37:26) before the blue ribbon panel of one makes the final decision on third place, second place and of course, the Pie-Off VI Piesman Trophy winner (51:58).