Injuries: Cowboys' Tyron Smith questionable vs. Bolts

Tyrod Taylor will be back under center this week as the Buffalo Bills take on the Kansas City Chiefs, but will he have his newly acquired wide receiver to throw to?

Kelvin Benjamin remains day to day with a knee injury suffered in Buffalo's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers and will not practice Wednesday.

Coach Sean McDermott told reporters that "we'll see" if Benjamin can suit up against the Chiefs.

In two games with the Bills, Benjamin has tallied four catches on seven targets for 62 yards.

Here are the other injuries worth monitoring as we hit Week 12:

1. Tyron Smith is this close to returning to the field. The Dallas Cowboys left tackle (back/groin) is listed as questionable to play against the Chargers, as are kicker Dan Bailey (groin), right tackle La'el Collins (back), defensive tackle Maliek Collins (foot) and linebacker Anthony Hitchens (groin).

2. With Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler still in concussion protocol, backup QB Matt Moore will get first-team reps in practice.

3. Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott remains in concussion protocol, but coach Doug Pederson said that "everything is looking good with him" playing Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

4. The Houston Texans officially placed rookie running back D'Onta Foreman (Achilles tendon) on injured reserve.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo (right hip) and wide receiver Allen Hurns (ankle) are not expected to practice Wednesday.

6. Green Bay Packers running back Ty Montgomery (ribs), defensive tackle Kenny Clark (ankle) and linebacker Clay Matthews (groin) will rehab Wednesday, while cornerback Kevin King (shoulder) is expected to practice.

7. Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman remains in the concussion protocol.

8. Washington Redskins tight end Jordan Reed (hamstring), defensive lineman Terrell McClain (toe), safety Montae Nicholson (concussion) and offensive lineman Chase Roullier (hand) will not play Thursday against the New York Giants.

The following Redskins are questionable: linebacker Zach Brown (Achilles), left tackle Trent Williams (knee), linebacker Ryan Anderson (knee), wide receiver Ryan Grant (calf), offensive lineman Matt Ioannidis (hand/thigh), tackle Morgan Moses (eye/ankles), tackle Ty Nsekhe (core), running back Samaje Perine (finger) and guard Brandon Scherff (knee).

9. The following New York Giants are questionable to play against the Redskins: linebacker Jonathan Casillas (neck), long snapper Zak DeOssie (trap), defensive tackle Damon Harrison (ankle/elbow, wide receiver Sterling Shepard (illness) and defensive end Olivier Vernon (shoulder). Shepard has not practiced since Monday.

10. Minnesota Vikings defensive end Brian Robison (lower back), tackle Mike Remmers (concussion) and safety Andrew Sendejo (groin/hamstring) are questionable to play against the Detroit Lions on Thursday.

11. Los Angeles Chargers left tackle Russell Okung (knee), wide receiver Mike Williams (knee), wide receiver Travis Benjamin (abdomen), defensive tackle Corey Liuget (toe), right tackle Joe Barksdale (foot), linebacker James Onwualu (quadricep) and linebacker Hayes Pullard (neck) are all questionable to play against the Cowboys.

12. Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski were not seen participating at Patriots practice Wednesday.