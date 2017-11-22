Injuries: Bills WR Kelvin Benjamin (knee) day to day

Tyrod Taylor will be back under center this week as the Buffalo Bills take on the Kansas City Chiefs, but will he have his newly acquired wide receiver to throw to?

Kelvin Benjamin remains day to day with a knee injury suffered in Buffalo's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers and will not practice Wednesday.

Coach Sean McDermott told reporters that "we'll see" if Benjamin can suit up against the Chiefs.

In two games with the Bills, Benjamin has tallied four catches on seven targets for 62 yards.

Here are the other injuries worth monitoring as we hit Week 12:

1. Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott remains in concussion protocol, but coach Doug Pederson said that "everything is looking good with him" playing Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

2. The Houston Texans officially placed rookie running back D'Onta Foreman (Achilles tendon) on injured reserve.

3. Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo (right hip) and wide receiver Allen Hurns (ankle) are not expected to practice Wednesday.