CBS celebrates 50 seasons of 'The NFL Today'

James Brown wasn't new to hosting a NFL pregame show. He had been the conductor for the popular FOX NFL Sunday ever since the network began broadcasting games in 1994.

Yet when Brown moved to CBS in 2006, he felt an acute sense of history in sitting in the host chair for NFL Today for the first time. He immediately thought back to the days when the show transformed the course of sports broadcasting in the 1970s.

"Absolutely, I did," Brown said. "I was fully aware of the legacy of the show, and the work of Brent Musburger and his group. It is an iconic show."

CBS is celebrating the 50th year of NFL Today this season, the longest-running show in sports. This is not to be confused as being the 50th anniversary, because the network did not have NFL rights from 1994-97.

Starting on Sept. 13, 1964, the NFL Today made its debut as a relatively modest 15-minute pregame show hosted by the recently retired New York Giants great, Frank Gifford. Since then, there have been a total of 43 hosts, analysts and reporters, including 8 NFL Hall of Famers, who have formed the various teams. Brown is very high on the current lineup for the one-hour show, featuring Boomer Esiason, Bill Cowher, Phil Simms, and Nate Burleson.

However, there is no question the most important pairing occurred in 1975 when then CBS Sports head Bob Wussler teamed Musburger with Irv Cross, the first African-American full-time sports TV analyst, and Phyllis George, a former Miss America. A year later, legendary sports handicapper, Jimmy "The Greek" Snyder, added another dimension with his game picks to the unique cast.

Wussler wanted to transform the pregame show from a fairly staid, Xs and Os preview of Sunday's games to a format that not only highlighted the personalities of players and coaches, but also the folks in the studio. Viewers watched to see the interactions between Brent, Irv, Phyllis and Jimmy as much as they did for their content.

"CBS made them very recognizable figures in sports," Brown said. "It truly was ground-breaking." When told NFL Today is in its 50th season, Cross said, "That's hard to believe."

The former Eagles and Rams defensive back writes about his major role in his new autobiography, "Bearing the Cross: My Inspiring Journey from Poverty to the NFL and Sports Television" (co-written with Clifton Brown). He recalls the on-air chemistry actually was a product, in part, of a stressful event. He said NFL Today received "a threatening call" just before it went on the air prior to Super Bowl X in Miami in 1976.

"We looked at each other, and Phyllis said, 'Let's make this show our best one ever,'" Cross said. "Whenever you have a threatening experience, there's a bond that develops. We relied on each other. There was a greater sense of what we were trying to accomplish."

Cross, 78, felt George was essential to the show because of her ability to get players to open up in interviews.

"Back then, players weren't used to being interview by a woman," Cross said. "They said things to her that they wouldn't say to me."

Musburger, meanwhile, played a crucial role in dictating the show's pace and feel as the host. "We had a wonderful assortment of personalities," Musburger said. "I didn't view my role as just being a traffic cop. I tried to put out the good stories that I thought the public was interested in."

Musburger said he had no idea how popular the show had become until people started to come up to him saying, "You are looking live," the signature line he used when NFL Today cut to the various stadiums for that Sunday's games.

"It became a part of me," Musburger said.

Indeed, Musburger became the prototype for the modern studio host, and the 1970s NFL Today became the template for the myriad of studio shows in all sports that followed. The formula of personality and chemistry that currently exists today all can be linked back to Brent, Irv, Phyllis, and Jimmy.

"Because of the proliferation of studio shows on the air now, there's so much out there right now," Brown said. "Why do people choose one show over another? It's the personalities. It's about the person who is delivering their takes."

Cross, who left NFL Today after the 1989 season, was the 2009 recipient of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Pete Rozelle Award, which recognizes long-time exceptional contributions to radio and television in professional football. Cross definitely appreciated the honor, but his place in sports TV history already was secure.

"A lot of great memories," Cross said. "It was a special time."

