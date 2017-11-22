Brandin Cooks wants to finish career with Patriots

Fresh off a six-catch, 149-yard and one-score afternoon south of the border, Brandin Cooks is starting to envision a long future in New England.

"The goal is to play the rest of my career here," Cooks told CBSSports.com on Tuesday. "That's God willing. I don't know what the future holds, but this is a special place."

Cooks was a major acquisition for New England in the offseason, traded from New Orleans for the Patriots' valuable first-round pick. The wideout has logged at least two catches in every game this season, but had his most productive day of the year on Sunday, scorching Oakland's suspect secondary for two long hauls in a 33-8 blowout in Mexico City.

Cooks leads all Patriots receivers in targets, receptions, receiving yards and yards per reception in 2017. With Julian Edelman out for the season, Cooks has filled in dutifully, stealing many of Edelman's short-yardage targets and creating more opportunities down the field for the Pats than in previous years.

Only 24 years old, Cooks is in the second-to-last year of his rookie deal and is owed a hefty $8.5 million next season, per Spotrac. If the Pats choose to extend Cooks, that number could change.

But really it's not a matter of if, but of when. Here's Hall of Fame curmudgeon Bill Belichick waxing poetic about New England's speedy stud:

"Nobody works harder than Brandin," Belichick said after the win Sunday. "He has the speed and acceleration to create mismatches and does everything well, from slants, outs and deep passes. He's been a good player for us."

Cooks wants it. New England needs it. A long marriage between these two lovebirds is bound to be initiated. Save the date.