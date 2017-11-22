Niners add Cassius Marsh after Patriots waived DE

The New England Patriots gave two picks to the Seattle Seahawks to acquire Cassius Marsh in September. On Tuesday, they waived the pass rusher.

The move raised some eyebrows, given the fact that the Patriots gave up 2018 fifth- and seventh-round picks for the player prior to the season. Marsh's production, though, had waned in recent weeks, with the defensive end not logging a tackle since Week 8.

On Wednesday, the San Francisco 49ers claimed the defensive lineman off waivers.

The Niners had front-row seats to watch what Marsh could bring to their roster when he was with the rival Seahawks. The pass rusher had some previous success in Seattle, particularly in his final season, when he notched three sacks and one start.

The Patriots filled Marsh's vacated roster spot, meanwhile, by adding defensive end Eric Lee off the Buffalo Bills' practice squad.