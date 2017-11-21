Meet the Frozen Tundra

In Green Bay, Wisconsin, where 105,139 residents call home, one of the most storied franchises in the NFL resides with their four Super Bowls. While over 81,000 members of the Lambeau faithful cheer on the Pack at each home game, Jeff Kahlow takes it to another level. Since the age of seven, Kahlow has been living and dying by the green and gold. While most fans wear their cheesehead, on Sundays, Kahlow becomes the Frozen Tundra.

A post shared by The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) on Nov 21, 2017 at 4:55pm PST

Shot by the Samsung Galaxy Note8

"I love Lambeau Field," said Kahlow. "I have been doing the Frozen Tundra for 15 years now."

This season, the Packers (sans Aaron Rodgers) are 5-5 and are currently 3rd in the NFC North, battling for a playoff spot. Regardless of how the Packers are performing, they mean the world to Kahlow.

"The Packers mean everything," stated Kahlow. "What is it? God, family, and Packers in that order."