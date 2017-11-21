DDFP 617: Week 11 Recap & Week 12 Red Challenge Flag Picks

Dave Dameshek is first joined by Ike Taylor to talk about the main contenders in the NFC, highlighting the Carolina Panthers and Cam Newton's unparalleled playmaking ability (4:47). Then, Maurice Jones-Drew, Colleen Wolfe and Handsome Hank join the show to preview the three Thanksgiving games (23:02) and break down the Bills' conundrum at the QB position (46:04). Lastly, EmmaVP reads her Week 12 "TV Guide" family movies edition game previews for the fellas and Colleen to break down and make their Red Challenge Flag picks (31:17).

Listen to the podcast below:

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Play