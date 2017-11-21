Week 12 Preview Pod: Special pre-Thanksgiving edition

A room filled with some heroes- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler & Colleen Wolfe recap Monday night's Falcons-Seahawks showdown (4:30), then bring you a Special Edition Week 12 Preview show, beginning with Thursday's Thanksgiving Day games and the Lions-Vikings matchup (10:30); Connie Fox makes a "Lock of the Week" pick, which turns into her first-ever Lock-off with another hero (16:00); Marc has a "Sessler" about Andrew Luck's fate in Indy (23:30); Dan takes issue with Colleen's Eagles trying to steal the Jets' Gang Green nickname and loses his mind (38:00); A close look at the Saints-Rams contest, this week's Shoulders of Greatness game (46:00); And the Fork Committee meets for one final time this season to discuss this year's Fork'd teams (1:03:00); and more!

