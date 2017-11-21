Marshawn Lynch gives free turkeys to Oakland families

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for November 21st, 2017. This is The Extra Point.
Marshawn Lynch giving out Thanksgiving turkeys for the 11th year in a row
Marshawn Lynch hosting and sponsoring 11th Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway in Oakland. Nothing more patriotic than taking care of people on your blockâ Heâs about that action pic.twitter.com/nEweAQ7Llgâ MarkJonesESPN (@MarkJonesESPN) November 20, 2017
The Colts are in the giving spirit, too
Getting ready for the holiday on this #Colts Community Tuesday by giving out 2,000 Thanksgiving meals @LucasOilStadium #ForTheColture pic.twitter.com/jyLIVmOYmfâ Colts Community (@coltscommunity) November 21, 2017
Hue Jackson is pretty excited to have Josh Gordon back
Either this is a misprint, or Kirk Cousins is somehow able to be in two places at once
Glad to see my fighting skills are getting proper recognition. @boogiecousins #cousins pic.twitter.com/2qQYtTm9gpâ Kirk Cousins (@KirkCousins8) November 21, 2017
Get off Joe Thomas's lawn with your new-fangled celebrations
This girl is never washing her hand for the rest of her life
Matt Ryan and his wife are drafting two new members to the family
Happy to announce that we're having twins! pic.twitter.com/ZH8RCzrOzNâ Matt Ryan (@M_Ryan02) November 21, 2017
