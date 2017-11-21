Marshawn Lynch gives free turkeys to Oakland families

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for November 21st, 2017. This is The Extra Point.

Marshawn Lynch giving out Thanksgiving turkeys for the 11th year in a row

Marshawn Lynch hosting and sponsoring 11th Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway in Oakland. Nothing more patriotic than taking care of people on your blockï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½Heâs about that action pic.twitter.com/nEweAQ7Llg â MarkJonesESPN (@MarkJonesESPN) November 20, 2017

The Colts are in the giving spirit, too

Hue Jackson is pretty excited to have Josh Gordon back

Either this is a misprint, or Kirk Cousins is somehow able to be in two places at once

Get off Joe Thomas's lawn with your new-fangled celebrations

This girl is never washing her hand for the rest of her life

Matt Ryan and his wife are drafting two new members to the family

