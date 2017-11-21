Marshawn Lynch gives free turkeys to Oakland families

  • By Grant Pardee
The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for November 21st, 2017. This is The Extra Point.

Marshawn Lynch giving out Thanksgiving turkeys for the 11th year in a row

The Colts are in the giving spirit, too

Hue Jackson is pretty excited to have Josh Gordon back

Either this is a misprint, or Kirk Cousins is somehow able to be in two places at once

Get off Joe Thomas's lawn with your new-fangled celebrations

This girl is never washing her hand for the rest of her life

Matt Ryan and his wife are drafting two new members to the family

