Move the Sticks Podcast: Rosen vs. Darnold takeaways

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are joined by Rhett Lewis at the start of the show to discuss his new project "National Football Families." The guys also recap the Falcons' Monday night win against the Seahawks and wonder whether it's the end of the line for the Legion of Boom (9:25). DJ and Bucky also share their takeaways from last weekend's showdown between Josh Rosen and Sam Darnold (18:00), and discuss a loaded 2018 running back draft class (34:35). All that and more on this edition of Move the Sticks presented by Ford F-Series.

Subscribe: