Fantasy Bench Regrets: Week 11

Now that week 11 is over, there are only two weeks remaining in the fantasy regular season. If you are like me, chilling with a 6-5 record, you better hope those final two games fall your way.

While we all make a wrong move once or twice, it's time to change it up, and start some of these players that you might have left stranded on your bench.

Chicago Bears RB Tarik Cohen

This rookie has been on the map since Week 1, when he had 113 total yards and a touchdown. Well, it's Week 11, and Cohen is still cooking. Even though he doesn't get that many touches, he makes them count, by finding pay dirt.

Tarik Cohen LIVES! Into the end zone with a rushing TD.



We go LIVE to Cohen on your fantasy bench:

TFW you have Tarik Cohen score 16 fantasy points on your bench but your starting running back scores 16.6 points.

Miami Dolphins WR Kenny Stills

Stills is an absolute burner, in his 40-yard dash he ran a 4.38 at his Central Florida Pro Day. Even though he may not be the Dolphins top receiver, he is still dangerous. The University of Oklahoma product has 588 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns.

Raise your hand if you left Kenny Stills on your bench today pic.twitter.com/oBIm9ZZNRY â adri (@adri_denae27) November 19, 2017

Detroit Lions WR Marvin Jones

Is Jones a better wide receiver or singer? If it was me, he's a pretty amazing receiver. In a standard fantasy league, Jones is the 8th best receiver, ahead of Tyreek Hill and Keenan Allen.

Why why why why why why why did I bench Marvin Jones today

This week in fantasy i benched Marvin Jones Jr. best believe he already has 15 points

Tennessee Titans WR Rishard Matthews

Matthews is probably most underrated wide receiver in the league. Not only is he the No.1 option for the Titans, but last season Matthews had 945 receiving yards and 9 touchdowns.

Rishard matthews is on my bench, pretty much sums up my fantasy season

When you had Rishard Matthews starting but listened to your man and put him on bench....

When you have Rishard Matthews on your bench

