Roundup: Tyron Smith (groin/back) might play vs. Bolts

The Dallas Cowboys will be without Sean Lee and Ezekiel Elliott on Thanksgiving, but another key player could return to the field.

Owner Jerry Jones told 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday there is a chance left tackle Tyron Smith (back/groin) could play Thursday versus the Los Angeles Chargers, via NFL Network's Jane Slater.

Smith worked with the first team in practice Tuesday, with Byron Bell occupying right tackle.

Getting the All-Pro blind-side blocker back would be a huge boon for Dak Prescott and the rest of the Cowboys offense. Dallas is 0-2, earning 8.0 points and 229.0 yards per game, and has given up 12 sacks sans Smith.

Prescott has been under siege with replacement blockers on his blind side, producing a career-low 30.4 passer rating on 18-of-31 passing for 145 yards and zero touchdown tosses with three interceptions in last week's debacle versus Philadelphia.

After being sacked just 1.3 times per game with Smith in the lineup, Prescott has gone down a dozen times the past two weeks. Facing Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram on Thursday would be a dangerous proposition for the quarterback if Smith sits again.

In other positive Cowboys news, Jones added that linebacker Anthony Hitchens (groin) and kicker Dan Bailey (groin) also have a chance to return for Thanksgiving. Both players participated in practice Tuesday.

Here are other injuries and roster moves we're tracking Tuesday:

1. Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has a "small" hamstring injury that could limit him against the Packers on Sunday.

The Steelers activated rookie cornerback Cameron Sutton (hamstring) from injured reserve. Sutton should provide depth in the absence of injured starter Joe Haden (fibula), whose return remains uncertain.

Tomlin said tight end Vance McDonald (knee) and safety Mike Mitchell (ankle) would also be monitored in practice this week.

2. Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden said running back Chris Thompson (ankle), wide receiver Terrelle Pryor (foot) and offensive lineman Spencer Long (knee) will be placed on injured reserve.

3. Detroit Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (back) took part in practice Monday and Tuesday after being inactive last week.

4. New York Giants coach Ben McAdoo said wide receiver Sterling Shepard (illness) is "not feeling well" and is being evaluated for migraines. Shepard did not practice Tuesday.

5. Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen (foot) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice. Griffen was limited Monday after returning to the field this past weekend versus the Los Angeles Rams.

6. Former Cardinals running back Andre Ellington was claimed by the Texans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed.

7. The Atlanta Falcons have waived cornerback Jalen Collins.