Injuries: Tyron Smith (groin/back) might play Thursday

The Dallas Cowboys will be without Sean Lee and Ezekiel Elliott on Thanksgiving, but another key player could return to the field.

Owner Jerry Jones told 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday there is a chance left tackle Tyron Smith (back/groin) could play Thursday versus the Los Angeles Chargers, via NFL Network's Jane Slater.

Smith was listed as a limited participant in Monday's walkthrough.

Getting the All-Pro blind-side blocker back would be a huge boon for Dak Prescott and the rest of the Cowboys offense. Dallas is 0-2, earning 8.0 points and 229.0 yards per game, and has given up 12 sacks sans Smith.

Prescott has been under siege with replacement blockers on his blind side, producing a career-low 30.4 passer rating on 18-of-31 passing for 145 yards and zero touchdown tosses with three interceptions in last week's debacle versus Philadelphia.

After being sacked just 1.3 times per game with Smith in the lineup, Prescott has gone down a dozen times the past two weeks. Facing Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram on Thursday would be a dangerous proposition for the quarterback if Smith sits again.

In other positive Cowboys news, Jones added that linebacker Anthony Hitchens (groin) and kicker Dan Bailey (groin) also have a chance to return for Thanksgiving.

Here are other injuries we're tracking Tuesday:

1. The Pittsburgh Steelers activated rookie cornerback Cameron Sutton (hamstring) from injured reserve. Sutton, who returned to practice on Oct. 31, should provide depth in the absence of injured starter Joe Haden.