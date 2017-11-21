Seahawks defense unrecognizable in Week 11 loss

The Seattle Seahawks fell to the Atlanta Falcons to bring the Week 11 action to a close.

Seattle inflicted a handful of their own self-induced wounds on Monday night. Strange timeouts and challenges and field goal bungles, both the missed potential game-tying attempt and the decision to call a fake at an inopportune time hindered the team. Yet, their MVP-caliber quarterback fought like hell to bring them back with a chance to win or at least head to overtime in the final seconds. Needing Russell Wilson to play the here isn't new for the 2017 version of the Seahawks and it was apparent after their primetime game last week that's what they'd need to survive as a playoff contender going forward. The story that unfolded Monday night feels familiar and expected, in some respects.

Nevertheless, Seattle leaves Week 11 needing to look in the mirror and wonder just where they stand. After the defense lost two pivotal pieces in Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor for the season, we knew this wouldn't be the same unit. It didn't make what we saw any less worrisome for this team going forward. Former NFL general manager Michael Lombardi described the Seahawks defense as "a former boxing champion that knows how to fight but does not have any fight left in them," late in the second half.

What seemed to spark Lombardi's comments was a fourth-quarter drive where the Falcons called five run plays after Julio Jones burned Jeremy Lane for a 29-yard gain on third down. Seattle didn't seem to have the punch needed to slow down Tevin Coleman and Terron Ward as Atlanta marched down to the one-yard line before settling for a field goal.

Defenders were in advantageous position for the Seahawks on the night and the line held firm in run defense. Seattle allowed the Atlanta running backs to gain an average of -0.61 yards before they closed within a yard, the lowest average allowed by the team in any game this season. However, as seen on several of Ward's late runs, tackling was more of an issue than normal. The Falcons backs averaged 3.51 yards after close on the night, which is still under the league average, but it was Seattle's third-worst performance of the season.

The run defense was still able to get the Falcons off the field on their opponent's final drive and give Wilson and company a chance to seal the comeback. The far bigger issue for Seattle was what happened in the injury-ravaged secondary.

With Richard Sherman out of the mix at left corner and impressive rookie Shaquill Griffin leaving the game early with an injury, Matt Ryan and the Falcons went to town on Seattle's outside coverage.

Matt Ryan's production by area of the field

Left: 7/9, 88 yards, TD (144.4 Passer Rating)

Middle: 5/8, 30 yards (69.8 Passer Rating)

Right: 7/10, 76 yards, TD (125.4 Passer Rating)

The Falcons passing game moved with ease in this contest, looking like shades of the historic 2016 version of itself against the depleted Seahawks. This was all while the team still got more than enough pressure on Ryan. The pass rush held up its end of the bargain, posting a 35.7 percent pressure rate, the fourth-highest of any team in Week 11. Newcomer Sheldon Richardson bullied his way to Ryan on a gorgeous sack to send Atlanta off the field on their final drive.

Seattle came into Week 11 with a 32.1 percent pressure rate as a team, good for seventh-best in the NFL. It hasn't been quite the same ferocious defensive line of years past, that's for certain, but it appears this is still one area of their stop unit Seattle can depend on.

The performance as a pass rush unit, while positive, also only serves to emphasize what a disaster they currently sport in the secondary. The replacement players at the cornerback position simply can't hold up in coverage. Outside of Byron Maxwell, now on his second go-round with the team, the Seahawks corners allowed ghastly numbers.

Seahawks cornerbacks' passer rating allowed

Byron Maxwell - 62.5

Jeremy Lane - 111.6

Justin Coleman - 129.2

The group particularly struggled at the catch point, an area where Sherman has been notoriously difficult on opposing quarterbacks throughout his career. The lengthy cornerback always made it difficult for passers to fit the ball to their receivers in his coverage, as he'd either find a way to extend and knock the ball down, or simply pick it off himself.

Seattle came into Week 11 allowed a mere 40.9 passer rating on tight window throws (less than one yard of separation), a top-six mark in the league. The rendition that squared off with Ryan on Monday night, allowed a 105.8 passer rating on such attempts. Not only did Ryan throw more tight window passes in Week 11 than in any other game this season, but he posted his second-best passer rating.

It's clear after watching their Monday night defeat that the Seahawks will now play out the rest of the 2017 season with an all but unrecognizable defense. With that unit in tow, the team will have to rely solely on Wilson to save their postseason chances. It'll be a different approach than ever taken by Seattle before, one with a razor thin margin for error. Even after that long reflective look in the mirror, what's left of the 2017 Seahawks should still come away from Week 11 quite unclear where they go from here.

