Antonio Brown among Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer nominees

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen, Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue and Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen each had the strength to come through during a key moment and contribute to their teams during Week 11.

Thanks to those strong performances, each player is up for Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of the Week honors. Here's a deeper look at the significance of those conquests:

Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers

Strong stats to consider:

» Brown recorded 10 receptions for 144 yards and three touchdowns in the Steelers' 40-17 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Power of the moment: Brown showed off his footwork on a 23-yard toe-tap catch in the fourth quarter.

» Vote for Brown for Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of Week 11

Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints

Strong stats to consider:

» Brees completed 29 of 41 passes (70.7 percent) for 385 yards and two touchdowns for a 106.2 passer rating in the Saints' 34-31 win over the Washington Redskins.

Power of the moment: Down by a pair of touchdowns and a two-point conversion with three minutes remaining, Brees completed his final 11 passes on twin scoring drives to send the game to overtime.

» Vote for Brees for Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of Week 11

Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings

Strong stats to consider:

» Thielen recorded 6 receptions for 123 yards in the Vikings' 24-7 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Power of the moment: He made a handful of difficult grabs throughout the day to keep drives going, then took a short pass 65 yards for a backbreaking touchdown in the fourth quarter.

» Vote for Thielen for Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of Week 11

Yannick Ngakoue, Jacksonville Jaguars

Strong stats to consider:

» Ngakoue recorded 2.5 sacks and 2 forced fumbles in the Jaguars' 19-7 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Power of the moment: Ngakoue had a strip sack at Cleveland's 9-yard line and Jacksonville recovered it and ran it in for a touchdown.

» Vote for Ngakoue for Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of Week 11

Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers

Strong stats to consider:

» Allen recorded 12 receptions for 159 yards and 2 touchdowns in the Chargers' 54-24 win over the Buffalo Bills.

Power of the moment: Quarterback Philip Rivers pinpoints Allen for a 21-yard back-shoulder touchdown.

» Vote for Allen for Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of Week 11