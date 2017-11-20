40 years ago today, Walter Payton made NFL history

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for November 20th, 2017. This is the Extra Point.

It was 40 years ago today...

Walter Payton played one of the best games in NFL history, setting a single-game record with 275 rushing yards on 40 carries in a 10-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings. Read the full story here on the Bears' website.

Travis, Kelce. Kelce, Travis.

Sometimes things line up just right pic.twitter.com/bvGupv2uv5 â Eric Stangel (@EricStangel) November 19, 2017

Justin Tucker's version of "The Giving Tree"

The Ravens All-Pro kicker can trace his ability all the way back to a curiously-shaped tree in his childhood backyard. Read the full story on ESPN.

The Ravens passed the time on social media during a four-hour flight delay out of Green Bay

Happy place right now. Cookies and creme ice cream, white chocolate Kit Kat crunched up, whole made brownie bites topped with caramel. Will be gone in 3 minutes. #priceofwinning pic.twitter.com/oqwEgGYdGv â Eric Weddle (@weddlesbeard) November 20, 2017

Stuck in Green Bay lol this is so trash . So funny Iâm secretly upset . â Tony Jefferson (@_tonyjefferson) November 20, 2017

All I want to do is go eat my ice cream. Now in dead stop traffic. Whyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy...... â Eric Weddle (@weddlesbeard) November 20, 2017

Joey Bosa over on the sidelines, spoiling Stranger Things for teammates

Extra Points should be worth double when you kick it through the "human goal post"

Mark Ingram: "Airheads take care of us!"