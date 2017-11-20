40 years ago today, Walter Payton made NFL history

  • By Grant Pardee
The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for November 20th, 2017. This is the Extra Point.

It was 40 years ago today...

Walter Payton played one of the best games in NFL history, setting a single-game record with 275 rushing yards on 40 carries in a 10-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings. Read the full story here on the Bears' website.

Travis, Kelce. Kelce, Travis.

Justin Tucker's version of "The Giving Tree"

The Ravens All-Pro kicker can trace his ability all the way back to a curiously-shaped tree in his childhood backyard. Read the full story on ESPN.

The Ravens passed the time on social media during a four-hour flight delay out of Green Bay

Joey Bosa over on the sidelines, spoiling Stranger Things for teammates

Extra Points should be worth double when you kick it through the "human goal post"

Mark Ingram: "Airheads take care of us!"

