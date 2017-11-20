40 years ago today, Walter Payton made NFL history

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for November 20th, 2017. This is the Extra Point.
It was 40 years ago today...
Walter Payton played one of the best games in NFL history, setting a single-game record with 275 rushing yards on 40 carries in a 10-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings. Read the full story here on the Bears' website.
Travis, Kelce. Kelce, Travis.
Sometimes things line up just right pic.twitter.com/bvGupv2uv5â Eric Stangel (@EricStangel) November 19, 2017
Justin Tucker's version of "The Giving Tree"
The Ravens All-Pro kicker can trace his ability all the way back to a curiously-shaped tree in his childhood backyard. Read the full story on ESPN.
The Ravens passed the time on social media during a four-hour flight delay out of Green Bay
Happy place right now. Cookies and creme ice cream, white chocolate Kit Kat crunched up, whole made brownie bites topped with caramel. Will be gone in 3 minutes. #priceofwinning pic.twitter.com/oqwEgGYdGvâ Eric Weddle (@weddlesbeard) November 20, 2017
Stuck in Green Bay lol this is so trash . So funny Iâm secretly upset .â Tony Jefferson (@_tonyjefferson) November 20, 2017
All I want to do is go eat my ice cream. Now in dead stop traffic. Whyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy......â Eric Weddle (@weddlesbeard) November 20, 2017
Joey Bosa over on the sidelines, spoiling Stranger Things for teammates
Extra Points should be worth double when you kick it through the "human goal post"
Mark Ingram: "Airheads take care of us!"