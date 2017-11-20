L.A. Chargers make StubHub Center feel like home

On Sunday, in the StubHub Center, the Los Angeles Chargers smothered rookie quarterback Nathan Peterman, forcing five interceptions in the first half. After 60 minutes the Chargers came away with the victory, 54-24. The Chargers are currently calling the StubHub Center their home for the next three seasons until their new stadium in Inglewood is finished.

With only 27,000 seats, the StubHub center is the most intimate setting in the NFL. Built in 2003, the stadium was originally made for Major League Soccer's L.A. Galaxy.

Founded in 1994, The L.A. Galaxy have been one of the most successful MLS teams, winning the MLS Cup five times. They have also been the home to several soccer stars including: Landon Donovan, Steven Gerrard, David Beckham and Alexi Lalas.

While the StubHub Center is the main attraction, it isn't only one arena on the compound. The 125-acre complex also features the VELO Sport Center, which is actually America's largest indoor velodrome.

Although the StubHub Center is only a temporary home for the Los Angeles Chargers, they are making the most of the opportunity to play in front of their loyal fans.