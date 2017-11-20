The GIFs that help to explain Week 11 in the NFL

Every week of the NFL season tells a story. GIFs -- pronounced "gifs", "jifs" or "gee-oafs" -- can do the same thing. So let's tell the story of Week 11 through GIFs.

This is how you look when you go to JerrahWorld and score 30 unanswered points in the second half to put your most-hated rival's season on life support. Yes, all is right in the Eagles nest.

As you're probably aware, the Eagles have never won a Super Bowl. They are currently the No. 1 seed in the NFC at 9-1. Right behind them at 8-2 is the Minnesota Vikings, another franchise without a Lombardi Trophy in the lobby of their team headquarters. On the other side of the spectrum, we have the Steelers and Patriots -- currently the first and second seeds, respectively, in the AFC playoff picture. They've combined to accumulate 11 Super Bowl titles.

I love this. The NFL's two most decorated franchises and two of the league's most star-crossed organizations on track to enter the playoffs as the favorites for a February confetti storm.

Yup, that look about sums it up for Brett Hundley and the Green Bay Packers, who were shut out by the Ravens at Lambeau Field on Sunday. The Packers were last blanked exactly 11 years earlier, a 35-0 loss to the Patriots in which Brett Favre exited with an elbow injury and a young kid named Aaron Rodgers made a rare cameo.

Hundley isn't the answer and the Packers are being exposed (again) as a franchise that's become over-reliant on Rodgers to prop the whole thing up.

The Packers weren't the only Green Bay-area entity that struggled Sunday. The Bavarian Bierhaus in Glendale, Wisconsin, lived to regret a promotion promising free beer until the Packers scored. The Ravens' stifling D ensured sad Cheeseheads fans got to drink for free for three-plus hours. Bad for the bottom line, but solid for community morale. Call it a wash.

We could have surfaced a sad sideline GIF of Bills rookie passer Nate Peterman, who threw five interceptions in the first half of his first NFL start. But that feels like piling onto a kid put into a terrible position by a team that should have known better. Seriously now, that was truly unconscionable decision-making that led to an immediate organizational comeuppance. Yikes.

So instead, I'll put the focus on another sad and loyal Bills fan, who in the image above is likely processing the reality that his favorite team's playoff drought is about to extend to 18 years. Eight. Teen. Years. The Bills playoff drought will soon be able to purchase cigarettes! Rent a car! Vote! Get a tattoo! Frequent a gentleman's club!

I'm also wondering what was going through Kelvin Benjamin's mind on Sunday as he sat on the turf with a scary-looking knee injury that ended his afternoon in the first quarter. The Bills acquired Benjamin from the Panthers on Oct. 31. Since then, the Bills have gone 0-3 and been outscored 105-55. The Panthers have gone 2-0 and outscored their opponents 65-38. And now Benjamin has a bum wheel and is ensnared in one of the grimmest quarterback controversies in recent memory. Life will humble ya.

And now, a brief interlude so we can take in the awesome sight of the Georgia Dome being demolished on Monday morning:

I am CRYING. The Weather Channel set up for a live shot of the Georgia Dome being imploded, and at the perfectly wrong time ... this happened (via @ajc): pic.twitter.com/LA0cXpC7oX â Brett Taylor (@Brett_A_Taylor) November 20, 2017

Amazing.

It seems silly that WFAN, the top sports talk radio station in New York, labored for months on who would be the replacement for retiring drivetime-legend Mike Francesa. All they had to do was track down these two ladies who are clearly the next Mike and the Mad Dog. Their reaction to a missed extra point by the Giants is all I need to see to know that these women are the pulse of New York sports.

Travis. Kelce. Travis. Kelce. I'm so relieved that Chiefs tight end Ross Travis wasn't standing to the right of Travis Kelce. That would have seriously jacked up my Sunday. OCD sirens would be going off at ear-piercing decibels.

You may have missed this seeing that it occurred late in the fourth quarter of a game the Chargers led by roughly 300 points, but running back Austin Ekeler made a bold play to bring back the air guitar.

Young Austin must know rock music hasn't been the dominant sound of youth popular culture in at least 25 years, so consider this his attempt at kickstarting a revival. Another Nirvana coming around would probably help, too.

Speaking of celebrations and revival attempts, Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has been pestered by teammates all season to join in on touchdown celebration shenanigans. "If you go back and look at it, you see him in the frame and he's just awkwardly like, 'Alright, good job,' " Tate explained earlier this month on his quarterback's tendency to sit out elaborate post-touchdown spectacles. 'I'm gonna get out your way now, go ahead do your thing.' That's just who he is."

What you see above is Stafford finally relenting and giving his teammates what they want. Which, yeah, is probably not what they wanted. But it's a start. The standard spike is about as fashionable of doo-wop in the modern NFL.

And finally, a reminder that Case Keenum is an effective starting quarterback for one of the best teams in the NFL. In August, we know everything. By November, we're proven to be fools. And that's a good thing.

Until next week.

