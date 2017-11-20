Arizona Cardinals cut veteran RB Andre Ellington

Andre Ellington's run with the Arizona Cardinals is over.

The Cardinals cut Ellington Monday, a day after the team made the running back a healthy scratch prior to its 31-21 loss to the Houston Texans.

In a separate move, the Cardinals signed former Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bronson Hill to their practice squad.

With Adrian Peterson and Kerwynn Williams handling the rushing duties for the Cardinals, it appears Ellington was expendable. The 28-year-old didn't start a game this season for Arizona this season and has been limited to just 53 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries this season.

The fifth-year veteran stands a good chance of being claimed on waivers. He almost certainly wouldn't replicate the kind of numbers compiled in consecutive 600-yard seasons at the start of his NFL career, but he good provide a decent stop-gap solution for a team in need of a more balanced offense.