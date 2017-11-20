Packers' Aaron Jones admits to smoking marijuana after incident

Packers running back Aaron Jones is facing several charges after he was arrested during during a traffic incident in October.

According to an incident report obtained from the Wisconsin State Patrol, Trooper D. Larson clocked Jones' vehicle traveling 79 in a 55 miles-per-hour zone on Highway 172 east of Pilgram Way exit in Green Bay on Oct. 1.

The report states that Larson smelled marijuana coming from inside the vehicle and observed that Jones had red and blood shot eyes. Jones told the trooper he smoked marijuana after he ate breakfast.

A second trooper arrived on the scene and Jones was asked to exit his vehicle to participate in a few standardized field sobriety tests, per the report. One clue was assessed when Jones used his arms for balance on his second step during his nine steps back, per Larson.

Jones was placed under arrest for operating with a restricted controlled substance. The vehicle was searched and no contraband was found, per Larson.

Jones was charged with operating with a restricted controlled substance, operating without a valid license and speeding.

Jones is out for month after suffering a sprained MCL in Week 10. The rookie started his first NFL game in Week 5. Jones has 70 attempts for 370 yards and three touchdowns for the year.