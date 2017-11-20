Injuries: Jay Cutler placed into concussion protocol

For the second time as a member of the Miami Dolphins, Jay Cutler has been sidelined.

Cutler has officially been placed in the league's concussion protocol, coach Adam Gase said Monday.

Matt Moore replaced Cutler after the starter completed 6 of 12 passes for 83 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions before leaving the game. In relief, Moore completed 17 of 28 passes for 282 yards and one touchdown in an attempt to bring the Dolphins back from a 20-7 deficit.

Moore has completed 55 of 93 attempts for 646 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions in three games this season. The backup started a game in place of Cutler in Week 8 after Cutler suffered a rib injury.

Thanks to the AFC's logjam in the middle, Miami is still in contention, but is far from looking like a true playoff team. Much of that has to do with the quarterback play, which has been unreliable at best, whether it's Cutler or Moore under center. Coming off three straight losses and heading into a stretch that includes two meetings with New England in the next three weeks, things don't look like they'll be getting any better for the Dolphins.

Other injuries we're tracking on Monday:

1. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have to go another week without their starting quarterback. Coach Dirk Koetter said the medical staff re-evaluated Jameis Winston and he is not cleared to throw yet. He will be out this week at least, he added.

2. Seattle Seahawks running back Thomas Rawls is a healthy scratch for Monday's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Offensive tackle Duane Brown (ankle) is active for the game.

3. The Buffalo Bills appear to have avoided a serious injury for wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin. Coach Sean McDermott told reporters Monday that Benjamin has no ligament damage to his knee. Benjamin was carted off Sunday during Buffalo's loss to the Chargers.

4. Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who's still in the concussion protocol, "should he OK" for Sunday's game against Tennessee, per coach Chuck Pagano. Brissett will have a be cleared by an independent neurologist before being fully cleared to play.

5. Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott suffered a concussion in last night's win over the Dallas Cowboys.

6. Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (foot) and center Ryan Kalil (neck) returned to practice Monday, with Kalil saying he's cautious but hopeful about returning on Sunday, per the team's official site.

7. New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Alex Okafor is out for the season with a torn Achilles, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

8. Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Emmanuel Ogbah is out for the season. Hue Jackson confirmed Monday that Ogbah is scheduled to undergo surgery to repair his broken foot.

9. Washington Redskins wide receiver Terrelle Pryor is having surgery on his ankle today, source tells NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Coach Jay Gruden later confirmed. More information regarding Pryor's recovery timetable will be available after surgery.

Gruden also confirmed that running back Chris Thompson will have surgery. Thompson fractured his fibula in Sunday's loss to the Saints.

10. Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Kenny Clark suffered a high-ankle sprain on Sunday, Rapoport reported. Clark's injury is not season-ending but he is expected to miss some time.

11. Arizona Cardinals quarterback Blaine Gabbert will start again this week, Bruce Arians told reporters Monday. Arians says Gabbert will remain the starter until Drew Stanton is totally healthy.

12. Some good news for the Chicago Bears. Coach John Fox said linebacker Leonard Floyd did not tear his ACL but will miss some time. They are still evaluating his injury, he added.

13. New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard was limited in practice a day after missing Sunday's win over the Kansas City Chiefs because of a migraine.

14. Oakland Raiders rookie cornerback Gareon Conley, who was placed on injured reserve last week, underwent surgery on his shin Monday, coach Jack Del Rio said.

15. Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods is dealing with a shoulder injury that "probably" will keep him sidelined for a couple weeks, coach Sean McVay said. He will not need surgery, McVay added. Cornerback Kayvon Webster is in the league's concussion protocol.