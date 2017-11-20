Mike Wallace: Ravens' D playing 'championship-level' ball

The Ravens are alive in the AFC thanks to a rough-and-tumble defense that pitched its third shutout of the year in Sunday's 23-0 smothering of the Packers.

Along the way, Mike Wallace made one of the better touchdown grabs you'll see all season, but the veteran wideout knows where Baltimore's strength lies in 2017.

"Our defense is playing so great. They are playing championship-level football," Wallace said, per Jeff Zrebiecâ of The Baltimore Sun. "Our offense, we have to go. We have to make some plays."

That's been the case all year, with veteran passer Joe Flacco never looking entirely present during the worst season of his decade-long career. The ground game comes and goes and the passing attack is bereft of reliable weapons.

Still, this defense gives the Ravens a shot almost weekly with a ball-hawking unit that leads the league in turnovers and became just the fifth squad in the past 30 seasons with three-plus shutouts.

Veteran Terrell Suggs looks to be shedding years with another pair of sacks on Sunday, while the Ravens continue to get production from a wave of developing players, including Willie Henry, the 300-pound defensive tackle who also notched a pair of takedowns against Green Bay's wanting attack.

It's fair to ask if this one-sided roster has any shot to do damage in January. With games against the Texans, Browns, Colts and Bengals still ahead, a wild-card berth is possible. Anything beyond that will require Wallace and the offense to awaken and finally pitch in.