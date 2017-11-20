Saints DE Alex Okafor out for season with torn Achilles

The New Orleans Saints earned the win Sunday but suffered a big loss on defense.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that pass-rusher Alex Okafor is out for the season with a torn Achilles, according to sources informed of the situation.

Okafor was carted off in the fourth quarter of the overtime win over the Washington Redskins.

Okafor, who signed a one-year, $3 million deal in New Orleans after four seasons in Arizona, was one of the best free agent bargains this season. The 26-year-old was in the midst of a breakout campaign opposite Cameron Jordan, earning 4.5 sacks, 27 tackles, four passes defended, and two forced fumbles in 10 starts. He was set to cash in this offseason before the season-ending injury, which might force the fifth-year pro to take another prove-it deal.

Okafor provided consistent pressure off the edge in New Orleans and proved to be the perfect complement to Jordan the Saints have been searching for the past several seasons. While rookie Marshon Lattimore rightfully has received credit for transforming the Saints secondary, Okafor also played a huge role in the Saints defensive turnaround up front.

With Okafor out, the Saints will likely turn to a rotation of Hau'oli Kikaha and rookie Trey Hendrickson to fill the void opposite Jordan.