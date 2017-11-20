Mike Zimmer: 'Going to be hard to yank' Case Keenum

Case Keenum keeps making Mike Zimmer's decision easier.

Following another stellar performance in the Vikings' sixth straight win, the coach admitted it would be difficult to bench the red-hot Keenum for Teddy Bridgewater.

"It's going to be hard to yank him out of there right now," Zimmer said, via the Minnesota Star Tribune. "He's playing good. I still have really high hopes for Teddy, and a lot of things happen throughout the course of the season, so we'll just see how it goes."

Keenum completed 27 of 38 passes for 280 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in Sunday's 24-7 win over the NFC West-leading L.A. Rams. The quarterback made plays when necessary, including a Houdini-esque lob to Adam Thielen for a 12-yard connection as he was getting destroyed by defensive end Michael Brockers.

"If it ain't broke, don't fix it," Keenum said of keeping his starting gig. "Let's keep doing what we're doing. Coach Zimmer is the coach. It's his decision. I'm here to play. However he wants to do it, I'm here. I want to be the best player for this team."

Buoyed by Thielen, Stefon Diggs and a steady running attack, there is no reason for the Vikings (8-2) to move on from Keenum. As highly as the coaching staff thinks of Bridgewater, he hasn't played since Jan. 10, 2016. With a two-game lead in the division and a possible playoff bye on the line, now isn't the time to tinker with the formula.

The Vikings head to Detroit on Thanksgiving. The Lions are the last team Keenum lost to this season -- on the day Dalvin Cook tore his ACL. If Keenum implodes at Ford Field, Zimmer can reconsider the QB spot. For now, he's got a steady captain piloting a ship sailing smoothly to January.