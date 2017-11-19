Fantasy Touches & Targets: Keenan Allen erupts

The name of the game in fantasy football is volume. That's why it's so important to take note of which wide receivers are seeing a significant target market share and how each team splits up its backfield opportunities. Each week, Matt Harmon and Matt Franciscovich will break down the week's wide receiver targets and backfield touches leaders with takeaways you can use for your fantasy football teams going forward. We won't bore you with any more introductory comments here, let's dig into the good stuff from Week 11

*NOTE: This article will be updated with data from the Sunday Night and Monday Night games the following day, so check back for more information as games wrap.

Arizona Cardinals

Adrian Peterson

Touches: 15 | Carries: 14 | Receptions: 1

Adrian Peterson gained just 26 rush yards on his 14 carries and added one catch for 13 yards. It was yet another terrible performance from the veteran who now has fewer than 43 total yards in each of his last two games. It won't get any easier next week against the Jaguars, either. Peterson will be a risky low-end flex in that matchup.

Larry Fitzgerald

Target share: 29.4% |Targets: 10 | Receptions: 9 | Yards: 91, TD

Larry Fitzgerald is a lesson in never turning your nose up at volume. The veteran receiver has racked up 274 yards and a touchdown since Carson Palmer went down, while averaging 11 targets per game. The Drew Stanton/Blaine Gabbert tandem has done nothing to slow down his pace.

Honorable mention(s): Ricky Seals-Jones, he of one career target and no catches coming into Sunday, popped up for two touchdowns against the Texans. Sometimes you can't even make this up. This is 99 percent likely to be a one-time blip on the radar but the Cardinals annually have a hole at the tight end position. Seal-Jones is a converted college wide receiver.

Baltimore Ravens

Alex Collins

Touches: 24 | Carries: 20 | Receptions: 4

The return of Danny Woodhead was not a prolific one from a production standpoint as he recorded just 23 total yards on six touches. Alex Collins, who is the clear lead back in Baltimore for the time being, averaged a measly 2.45 yards per carry on his 20 attempts for 49 yards, but did manage to find the end zone. Javorius Allen has been phased out of the offense as he had just four touches for nine total yards, while Terrance West was a healthy scratch. The Ravens' offense isn't moving the ball well enough to trust any of these guys, but you can hang your hat on Collins' volume and the potential increase in Woodhead's workload going forward. The Ravens play the Texans next week.

Honorable mention(s): None.

Alex Collins

Target share: 25% |Targets: 7 | Receptions: 4 | Yards: 22

Alex Collins led the team in targets in Danny Woodhead's first game back. Woodhead still caught a team-high five passes on the day. The running backs will remain a big part of the aerial attack going forward.

Honorable mention(s): Jeremy Maclin's five targets and 34 yards were disappointing after it looked like he was heating up before the bye week. He wore a non-contact jersey during portions of practice this week. Mike Wallace posted 56 yards, two fewer than he did in his the three previous games.

Buffalo Bills

LeSean McCoy

Touches: 14 | Carries: 13 | Receptions: 1

LeSean McCoy had himself a day with 126 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns against the Chargers. He was really the only bright spot for the Bills offense on a day where rookie quarterback Nathan Peterman threw five picks in the first half before Tyrod Taylor came in for mop-up duty. It's encouraging for McCoy after he had struggled to produce the last two weeks. He's got a great schedule down the stretch including a game against the Chiefs in Week 12.

Deonte Thompson

Target share: 20.5% |Targets: 8 | Receptions: 3 | Yards: 36

The Bills passing game was in disarray the moment they hit the field Sunday. Not only was their new starting quarterback quite clearly overwhelmed, but the team lost Kelvin Benjamin to a knee injury and he was carted off after just four plays. Buffalo was already without top slot receiver Jordan Matthews. This was an utter nightmare game for the Bills on offense. The team will apparently evaluate the quarterback position this week, for whatever reason.

Honorable mention(s): None.

Chicago Bears

Jordan Howard

Touches: 15 | Carries: 15 | Receptions: 0

Jordan Howard racked up 125 rushing yards and found the end zone against the Lions on Sunday. He hadn't scored for three straight games so it was a welcome sight for Howard fantasy owners. Tarik Cohen was involved pretty heavily for the first time in weeks, racking up 13 touches of his own for 59 yards and a touchdown. Howard has a tough matchup against the Eagles next week while Cohen's usage remains too volatile to trust.

Tarik Cohen

Target share: 20% |Targets: 6 | Receptions: 4 | Yards:1573

Tarik Cohen led the spread-out passing game with just six targets today. Dontrelle Inman led the wide receivers in targets with five and playing time, going out for 84 percent of the plays. Now that he's been with the team for a few weeks, he has a role locked-in.

Honorable mention(s): Rookie tight end Adam Shaheen appears to have the top tight end job in hand after layers of injuries. He played 72 percent of the plays and caught all four of his targets for 41 yards and a score.

Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Mixon

Touches: 22 | Carries: 20 | Receptions: 0

Following two straight games with a touchdown, Joe Mixon failed to find the paint Sunday against the Broncos. That's a problem for fantasy owners considering the rookie totaled just 49 yards on 20 carries. Given the Bengals offensive line woes, Mixon has been touchdown dependent all season. He has a ton of talent, but it's going to waste in his rookie year. He gets the Browns in Week 12, where he'll be a flex play.

A.J. Green

Target share: 37.5% |Targets: 9 | Receptions: 4 | Yards: 50, TD

A.J. Green totaled nine targets against the Broncos, his highest single-game total since Week 5. He has touchdowns in three of his last four games, with the lone outlier being the game against Jacksonville in which he was thrown out for fighting. He's a locked-in top-five receiver the rest of the way.

Honorable mention(s): None.

Cleveland Browns

Isaiah Crowell

Touches: 11 | Carries: 11 | Receptions: 0

After two solid games in a row, Isaiah Crowell came back to Earth against the Jaguars with just 18 total yards on 11 carries. Meanwhile, Duke Johnson collected six touches for 66 total yards and caught a touchdown pass. Any way you slice it, starting a Browns running back in fantasy football is a risky move. That will be the case against a decent Bengals defense in Week 12.

Corey Coleman

Target share: 35.5% |Targets: 11 | Receptions: 6 | Yards: 80

Sometimes you get a slow return in a player's first game back from injury, other times you get 11 targets from Corey Coleman. One of the few bright offensive building blocks for Cleveland, Coleman should continue to get solid volume down the stretch as they try to establish players for next year.

Honorable mention(s): None.

Denver Broncos

Devontae Booker

Touches: 19 | Carries: 14 | Receptions: 5

The Broncos backfield was a split committee on Sunday with Devontae Booker leading the way in terms of volume and snap count. Booker played 47 snaps compared to C.J. Anderson's 28, but Anderson managed to get into the end zone. Booker totaled 98 yards while Anderson notched 56. It's a frustrating situation, but it's also one we have seen developing for weeks. Booker will be the PPR and upside play next week when the Broncos play the Raiders.

Honorable mention(s): None.

Demaryius Thomas

Target share: 22.5% |Targets: 9 | Receptions: 5 | Yards: 64, TD

Demaryius Thomas has target totals of nine, 12, eight and nine over his last four games while catching at least five passes in each. He's also cashing in on the touchdown regression, scoring in each of the last three weeks. Thomas doesn't have an outrageous ceiling in this offense but having Brock Osweiler back under center has rescued his fantasy floor, as odd as it is to say.

Honorable mention(s): Emmanuel Sanders' volume has been mostly consistent in Osweiler's three starts, averaging eight targets per game. His production has been wildly inconsistent, however. Sanders has a 137-yard eruption against the Patriots sandwiched between a pair of games with three combined catches for 45 yards.

Detroit Lions

Ameer Abdullah

Touches: 13 | Carries: 10 | Receptions: 2

Ameer Abdullah collected 35 yards from scrimmage and scored his fourth touchdown of the season against the Bears. That kind of stat line is pretty much what we've come to expect from Abdullah this season: Double-digit touches, a few dozen yards and maybe a score. His teammate, Theo Riddick totaled 39 yards from scrimmage. In case you've been living under a rock, the Lions backfield isn't very productive so if you start either Abdullah or Riddick, you're banking on a touchdown. Expect more of the same next week against the Vikings.

Marvin Jones and Eric Ebron

Target share: 22.6% |Targets: 7 | Receptions: 4 | Yards: 85

Target share: 22.6% |Targets: 7 | Receptions: 4 | Yards: 49

Marvin Jones, after going quiet last week with just a single catch, popped back up for a solid day. His volume has simply been all over the place. After that three-week stretch of double-digit target games, he's gone for two and seven in Weeks 10 and 11. Eric Ebron tied a season-high in targets with seven. He has a combined 58 yards in those two contests.

Honorable mention(s): Golden Tate was one of the most consistent players in fantasy football over the last month but came crashing back to Earth today. His four targets were the lowest he's seen since Week 2.

Green Bay Packers

Jamaal Williams

Touches: 22 | Carries: 18 | Receptions: 4

In his debut as a starter, Jamaal Williams had a strong showing in a tough on-paper matchup against the Ravens run defense that had been stout in recent weeks. Williams racked up 95 yards from scrimmage, 38 receiving and 57 rushing. It wasn't a week-winning performance, but if you play in half or full PPR, Williams provided enough to get you double-digits. He faces the Steelers next week, so his ceiling will likely be limited.

Honorable mention(s): None.

Davante Adams

Target share: 28.6% |Targets: 10 | Receptions: 8 | Yards: 126

The Brett Hundley to Davante Adams connection remains strong. Adams has 10, five, 10, eight and 10 targets in the games since Hundley stepped in for Aaron Rodgers.

Honorable mention(s): Jordy Nelson saw six targets but remains completely out of sync with the Hundley-led offense. The veteran receiver has 92 yards combined and hasn't scored in any of Hundley's four starts. His high-note is 35 yards against the Lions.

Houston Texans

Lamar Miller

Touches: 26 | Carries: 22 | Receptions: 4

Lamar Miller totaled 81 scrimmage yards on 26 touches against the Cardinals on Sunday, but he was not the big story from the Houston backfield. That honor goes to rookie D'Onta Foreman who rumbled into the end zone twice and totaled 80 yards on the day. In extremely unfortunate news, Foreman tore his Achilles on his second trip to the end zone and will miss the rest of the season. The Texans have had some terrible injury luck this season. Moving forward, Miller will be the high-volume play but has a tough matchup against the Ravens next week.

DeAndre Hopkins

Target share: 28.1% |Targets:916 | Receptions: 4 | Yards: 76, TD

Much like the receiver across from him, DeAndre Hopkins continues to find his fantasy stock kept afloat by the consistent volume he sees despite playing with a downgrade at quarterback. Hopkins has 16, 14 and nine targets in Tom Savage's last three starts and had 100 yards or a touchdown in all of those contests.

Honorable mention(s): Bill O'Brien followed through on his word to get Bruce Ellington more involved. Ellington led the wide receivers in playing time, going out for 97 percent of the plays and was second on the team in targets and receiving yards. Ellington has target totals of eight, nine and seven over the last three weeks.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Leonard Fournette

Touches: 30 | Carries: 28 | Receptions: 2

Despite all the controversy regarding Leonard Fournette's status ahead of Sunday's game, the rookie finished with 118 total yards against the Browns on 30 touches. Safe to say, his ankle was fine. He didn't find the end zone, but you can't complain about a 100-yard day considering there were questions he'd be healthy enough to play four quarters. Next up for Fournette is a Cardinals defense that allowed three total scores to the Texans running backs in Week 11.

Marqise Lee

Target share: 31% |Targets: 9 | Receptions: 5 | Yards: 45

Marqise Lee has target totals of 12, 11 and nine over his last three games. He's been a real volume hog of late and even if he's not the most efficient player, is seeing the type of workload that makes him an every-week flex consideration.

Honorable mention(s): Dede Westbrook saw his first career action in Week 11. He finished third behind Lee and Keelan Cole in playing time (44 percent) and saw six targets. There won't be much value deep in the Jaguars passing game but he remains a player to monitor.

Kansas City Chiefs

Kareem Hunt

Touches: 21 | Carries: 18 | Receptions: 3

Kareem Hunt was set up perfectly to have a big game against a Giants defense that is playing like one of the worst units in the league, but it didn't pan out. Hunt was granted just four first-half touches, a major head-scratcher of a move from coach Andy Reid. He racked up touches in the second half but managed just 77 total yards in the game. Fortunately, Hunt next gets to face a Bills defense that has been dominated by opposing running backs of late. If he can't put together a good fantasy day in that game, then it's time to panic.

Travis Kelce

Target share: 35.9% |Targets: 14 | Receptions: 8 | Yards: 109

The Chiefs strangely took to the air 41 times in a windy game against a Giants defense that can be had on the ground. Travis Kelce was the primary target and even threw one of those passes (which was promptly picked off). Even though he snapped the tight end touchdown streak against New York, he still came through with a big game on a season-high 14 targets.

Honorable mention(s): Tyreek Hill caught all seven of his targets on the day. We know that if he doesn't rip off a big play he's not going to come through with a solid yardage total, and this was the seventh game this season where he failed to eclipse 70 receiving yards. Hill's season-high in targets sits at just eight.

Los Angeles Chargers

Melvin Gordon

Touches: 20 | Carries: 20 | Receptions: 0

Melvin Gordon returned to the good graces of his fantasy owners against a soft Bills run defense Sunday. He rushed for 80 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries. However, Austin Ekeler who broke out for two scores last week, also saw his fair share of opportunities. The rookie totaled 58 yards on eight touches and scored a rushing touchdown of his own as the Chargers routed the Bills. There just might be room for two fantasy running backs in the Chargers' backfield and that situation will cap Gordon's ceiling down the stretch. Los Angeles next takes on Dallas on Thanksgiving Day.

Keenan Allen

Target share: 36.1% |Targets: 13 | Receptions: 112 | Yards: 159, 2 TDs

Keenan Allen popped for a massive game seemingly out of nowhere here in Week 11. Coming off a four-week stretch where he averaged seven targets and 48.8 yards per game, Allen inhaled 13 looks in the passing looks and hauled in 12 of them for 159 yards and a pair of scores. It was his first double-digit target game since Week 5 and his first end zone visit since Week 1.

Honorable mention(s): The team's intentions to get rookie Mike Williams more involved were on full display in Week 11. Williams saw a season-high in snaps and targets, in addition to drawing a look in the end zone.

Los Angeles Rams

Todd Gurley

Touches: 18 | Carries: 15 | Receptions: 3

Todd Gurley found the end zone in the first quarter marking the Rams only points the entire game. Gurley's fantasy owners are fortunate that he did find the paint because he totaled just 56 total yards against a tough Vikings defensive front. He remains an every-week RB1 despite the slow game and should be able to bounce back against the Saints next week.

Robert Woods

Target share: 30.6% |Targets: 11 | Receptions: 8 | Yards: 81

Robert Woods continues his strong run as the Rams top receiving weapon. He was kept out of the end zone after four trips there over the last two weeks, but he earned a season-high 11 targets. Woods is cooking right now but left this game with his arm in a sling.

Honorable mention(s): Sammy Watkins has no floor if he doesn't score a touchdown, and that was easy to see coming despite his two end zone trips in the previous two games. His target totals check-in at two, three and four during the month of November.

Miami Dolphins

Damien Williams

Touches: 11 | Carries: 10 | Receptions: 1

Damien Williams ripped off a nice 69-yard run on his first carry of the game, and led the Miami backfield with 11 touches for 102 scrimmage yards against the Bucs. But that stat line is somewhat deceiving seeing as Williams had just nine rush yards on nine carries after that long run early. Kenyan Drake had four yards on seven carries and added one catch for 10 yards. It's not considered an ideal situation there for fantasy purposes in the Miami backfield. Good luck rolling them out next week against New England.

Target leader: Jarvis Landry

Target share: 30.6% |Targets: 13 | Receptions: 7 | Yards: 73

Jarvis Landry continues to be a volume hog. Week 11 was his eighth game this season with double-digit targets. Scoring his sixth touchdown this season, Landry has now eclipsed his previous career-high.

Honorable mention(s): It's no shock that Kenny Stills popped up for a big game considering Matt Moore came into the game for Jay Cutler (concussion) during the second half. The two shared a strong connection last season in Moore's starts. Stills played 92 percent of the plays in Week 11 and is always on the field.

Minnesota Vikings

Jerick McKinnon

Touches: 19 | Carries: 14 | Receptions: 5

Jerick McKinnon led the Vikings backfield in touches, but not in fantasy points. McKinnon racked up 60 total yards against the Rams, but it was Latavius Murray who found the end zone twice and totaled 96 yards on the day, finishing as a top-five fantasy running back for the week. Murray now has four touchdowns in his last four games and is on somewhat of a roll in the high-flying Vikings offense. He gets another good matchup next week against the Lions who just gave up two touchdowns to the Bears backfield on Sunday.

Adam Thielen

Target share: 23.7% |Targets: 9 | Receptions: 6 | Yards: 123, TD

Adam Thielen continues to enjoy a monster season. He's especially heating up lately. Thielen has 387 yards and three touchdowns on 34 targets over his last three games.

Honorable mention(s): Oddly, Diggs was only on the field for 67 percent of the team's plays and drew just six targets. Case Keenum didn't work downfield much at all. He averaged just 6.4 intended air yards on his pass attempts, the second-lowest among Week 11 quarterbacks.

New England Patriots

Touches: 14 | Carries: 10 | Receptions: 4

Dion Lewis totaled 88 yards on his 14 touches and scored a receiving touchdown, leading the way in the Patriots backfield against the Raiders. The big takeaway here is that all-purpose back Rex Burkhead fumbled (the Patriots recovered) in the first quarter and was swiftly sent to the sideline for several series. He did get back on the field and finished with nine touches and a 33 percent snap share, but it could have been a more illustrious fantasy day had he held onto the ball. Going forward, expect the same kind of frustration we've grown used to with Patriots running backs. The New England backfield should eat next week against a lowly Miami defense.

Target share: 24.3% |Targets: 9 | Receptions: 6 | Yards: 149, TD

Target share: 24.3% |Targets: 9 | Receptions: 8 | Yards: 66, TD

Typically a volatile asset, Brandin Cooks has stabilized in New England over the last month-plus. He averaged 8.8 targets per game over his last six games and has gone over 70 yards and/or scored a touchdown in each. Danny Amendola popped up for nine targets, a season-high.

Honorable mention(s): With 18 targets between Cooks and Amendola, it was clear the Patriots wanted to attack the Raiders weak secondary with the wide receivers. The running backs still earned a combined 11 targets. The odd man was once again James White with no catches and a single target. Rex Burkhead (six targets) has officially overtaken him as the passing down back.

New Orleans Saints

Touches: 14 each | Carries: Ingram: 11, Kamara: 8 | Receptions: Ingram: 3, Kamara: 6

Once again, Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara dominated out of the Saints backfield. The duo combined for 271 scrimmage yards and two total touchdowns against the Redskins, and both finished as top-five fantasy running backs for the second straight week. The duo has combined for 540 scrimmage yards and six total touchdowns in the last two weeks. Expect RB1-type production from both players again next week against the Rams.

Honorable mention(s): None.

Michael Thomas

Target share: 27.5% |Targets: 11 | Receptions: 6 | Yards: 91

As always, Michael Thomas was a steady force in the volume department. He's hit double-digit touchdowns in four of his last five games. The lack of touchdowns is the only troubling part of his fantasy story in 2017. Thomas hasn't found the end zone since Week 4 against the Dolphins and has just two scores on the year.

Honorable mention(s): Coby Fleener popped back up for a solid stat line in Week 11 but it was the first time he's done anything, or even really played, in the last month-plus. He was on the field for 51 percent of the team's plays against Washington. You'd be wise not to chase that.

New York Giants

Touches: 22 | Carries: 20 | Receptions: 2

Orleans Darkwa is the best thing the Giants have going for them these days. He's put together a string of three straight games with at least 14 carries and 70 rush yards, which considering the state of the running back position, that kind of consistent safe floor is hard to come by. He totaled 90 yards and found the end zone against the Chiefs, and will face the Redskins on Thanksgiving next. He'll be an RB2 for that Week 12 tilt.

Target share: 17.1% |Targets: 6 | Receptions: 1 | Yards: 9

Target share: 17.1% |Targets: 6 | Receptions: 3 | Yards: 34

Not much happened in the passing game for New York with Sterling Shepard a late-week scratch due to migraines. No pass-catcher his 60 receiving yards. Even Evan Engram was a letdown despite leading the team in targets again. Travis Rudolph got into the receiving mix with Shepard out.

Honorable mention(s): None.

Oakland Raiders

Marshawn Lynch

Touches: 12 | Carries: 11 | Receptions: 1

Marshawn Lynch rushed for 67 yards on 11 carries against the Patriots and added one catch for 10 yards. Once again, with the Raiders trailing big in the second half, Lynch was simply scripted out of the game notching just three touches post-halftime. If you haven't realized that this is his role by now, you should find a new hobby. The Raiders play the Broncos next week.

Michael Crabtree

Target share: 22.4% |Targets: 11 | Receptions: 6 | Yards: 51

The Raiders couldn't get anything going in their passing game today. No pass-catcher hit 60 yards receiving and Derek Carr averaged just 4.8 yards per attempt. The volume was still there for Michael Crabtree, however. He has target totals of 10, seven, 10, four and 11 over his last five games.

Honorable mention(s): Amari Cooper managed to secure a late touchdown but offered up a disappointing day otherwise. Cooper caught just three passes and was out-targeted by Seth Roberts. It was Cooper's fifth game this season with under 30 receiving yards.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Le'Veon Bell

Touches: 21 | Carries: 12 | Receptions: 9

Le'Veon Bell did more damage as a receiver (57 yards) than a runner (46 yards) against the Titans on Thursday night. He also had what would have been a touchdown called back on replay, followed by a Jesse James receiving score to frustrate Bell owners everywhere. He remains the most elite fantasy football running back in the game and gets a great matchup against Green Bay next week.

Antonio Brown

Target share: 29.5% |Targets: 13 | Receptions: 10 | Yards: 144, 3 TDs

Antonio Brown offered up a vintage performance against the Titans, who have struggled in the secondary all season. The veteran receiver led the team in all relevant receiving categories. Any small whispers that JuJu Smith-Schuster's emergence took a dig at Brown's ceiling can now be silenced.

Honorable mention(s): On the subject of JuJu Smith-Schuster, he didn't smash in the box score but kept a tight grip on his role. He saw eight targets, trailing only Brown and Le'Veon Bell on the night, and was on the field for 86 percent of the team's plays.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Touches: 21 | Carries: 19 | Receptions: 2

Once again, the volume was there for Doug Martin but the fantasy production was not. He managed just 44 total yards on 21 touches, including 38 rush yards against the Dolphins. Martin had a favorable matchup, a positive game script most of the way and all the volume he could want, but simply failed to get the job done. He's now failed to find the end zone in five straight games and has averaged 2.6 yards per carry over his last six contests. If you have the gusto to fire him up against the Falcons next week, Godspeed.

Mike Evans

Target share: 27.8% |Targets: 10 | Receptions: 5 | Yards: 92

Mike Evans hit double-digit targets for the fifth time this season in his first game back from a one-game suspension. Evans has been strictly a floor play this season, as he's yet to cross 100 yards on the day and has scored just four times.

Honorable mention(s): Cameron Brate was back to his more usual playing time, going out for 25 passing plays after seeing just 16 last week against the Jets. He drew just three targets and caught a single pass.

Tennessee Titans

DeMarco Murray

Touches: 13 | Carries: 8 | Receptions: 5

DeMarco Murray led the Titans backfield in touches against the Steelers, but he wasn't able to get much done yardage-wise. Murray had just 10 rushing yards on his eight attempts and added 37 receiving yards on five receptions. Meanwhile, Derrick Henry rushed for 32 yards on seven carries and looked like the better back. At some point, the Titans coaching staff has to realize they need to give Henry more run. It could be next week in a good matchup against the Colts, but as long as Murray is healthy, it will remain a timeshare.

Delanie Walker

Target share: 29% |Targets: 9 | Receptions: 6 | Yards: 92

Delanie Walker hit nine targets for the fourth time this season. He's yet to score a touchdown this season and straight dropped what would have been an easy score in the end zone against the Steelers. Eventually, natural progression will set in and he'll find the paint.

Honorable mention(s): Rishard Matthews caught a long touchdown to boost his day despite finishing behind Corey Davis in the target pecking order. Davis has 17 targets over his last two games but hasn't turned the volume into production, catching just seven passes. The fifth-overall pick made some rookie mistakes in Week 11 and claimed fault for several of Marcus Mariota's interceptions.

Washington Redskins

Samaje Perine

Touches: 24 | Carries: 23 | Receptions: 1

With Rob Kelley officially out for the year, rookie Samaje Perine carried the load for Washington against the Saints. Perine performed, too, with 117 rush yards and a touchdown on his 23 carries. But with the good news about Perine's day also comes some bad news. Chris Thompson suffered a broken leg and will miss the rest of the season. Thompson had been a PPR revelation this season, and his absence will be a huge loss for the Redskins. Perine should be a hot name on the waiver wire this week, if he hadn't already been added. He'll face the Giants on Thanksgiving Day.

Jamison Crowder

Target share: 26.7% |Targets: 8 | Receptions: 7 | Yards: 72

Jamison Crowder continues to see strong volume. He has target totals of 13, 11 and eight over his last three games. Crowder has crossed the 70-yard threshold in each of those contests and is the only Washington wide receiver with any consistent value.

Honorable mention(s): The team really made it a priority to get the ball to Josh Doctson today. He tied a season-high in targets with seven and led the team with a 37.5 percent share of Kirk Cousins' intended air yards. Cousins showed trust in his young receiver in contested situations, as Doctson averaged just 1.6 yards of separation on his targets, per Next Gen Stats.

You can rely on NFL.com's Touches and Targets column for great fantasy advice. Just like you can rely on FedEx Ground for fast and affordable shipping.

It's not too late to play NFL Fantasy! Join or create a league for FREE.

-- Follow Matt Harmon on Twitter @MattHarmon_BYB and Matt Franciscovich @MattFranchise.