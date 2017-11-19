Sunday's Best: Comebacks, Upsets, & Celebrations

This Sunday had a lot of thrilling football, including two overtime games and two games that came down to the final minute of regulation. With only six weeks left in the regular season, teams are starting to make their playoff push.

The Baltimore Ravens went into Lambeau Field and came away with the 23-0 victory over Brett Hundley and the Packers. In the third quarter, the Ravens started to pull away with a 21-yard touchdown pass from Joe Flacco to Mike Wallace. To celebrate, Wallace did a Lambeau leap right into two Ravens fans. Ironically, the Packers were shutout for the first time since November 19, 2006, when they lost 35-0 against the New England Patriots

While in Cleveland, the Jacksonville Jaguars came away with the 19-7 win against the Browns. Blake Bortles threw his only touchdown to tight end Marcedes Lewis on a great play action pass. The Jaguars sealed the victory with a strip sack that was returned for a touchdown. With the victory, the Jaguars are now in sole possession of first place in the AFC South.