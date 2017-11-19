Richard Sherman calls out Bills after Peterman's INTs

The Bills were widely questioned for their decision to bench quarterback Tyrod Taylor this week. One can imagine the Buffalo braintrust is having second thoughts right about now.

Rookie Nate Peterman threw five interceptions in the first half of Sunday's matchup against the Chargers at StubHub Center, a series of mistakes that helped Los Angeles build a 37-7 lead. The FOX telecast noted that Peterman became the first rookie with three interceptions in the first quarter of his first start since Patrick Ramsey suffered the same fate with the Redskins in 2002.

Bills coach Sean McDermott pulled Peterman from the game after halftime.

It's hard not the feel for Peterman, a fifth-round pick who was put in a very difficult position on the road against one the NFL's fiercest pass-rushing defenses. Naturally, the Buffalo second-guessing is coming from all corners ...

So they bench my guy @TyrodTaylor and the guy they bring in has already thrown 2picks with 10mins left in the 1st. Great decision â Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) November 19, 2017