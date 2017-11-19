McCarthy after shutout loss: 'Hundley is our starter'

The Green Bay Packers are 1-4 since Aaron Rodgers suffered a season-ending injury and Brett Hundley was thrust into the starting role under center. After Sunday afternoon's 23-0 loss at the hands of the visiting Baltimore Ravens, the Pack, at 5-5, are on their last legs in the crowded NFC playoff picture.

With the Packers averaging 14 fewer points per game with Hundley at the helm (27.4 to 13.4), you'd think Green Bay would want to shake things up on offense. But don't expect Mike McCarthy to make any changes at quarterback.

"Brett Hundley is our starter. I believe in Brett Hundley," McCarthy told reporters after the shutout loss at Lambeau. "It didn't go very well obviously. We understand the standard that has been set here. We are all part of it. Brett Hundley is part of that too.

"We will burn the tape. It's unfortunate because of the way the team has practiced this week. You like to see the team have success when they do so well in practice. Felt great coming in here today, felt great coming off the practice field yesterday."

Clearly, whatever good will or momentum Hundley and his offense built up in practice this week didn't pay off against the Ravens in Week 11. Hundley had arguably his worst start of the season, throwing three picks, including two on his first two drives, and leading zero scoring drives. With the game within reach in the second half, Green Bay fumbled once, turned the ball over on downs thrice and punted three times. The Packers offense did not run one play inside Baltimore's 35-yard line in the final two frames. On the day, Hundley was also sacked six times -- twice on fourth down -- a result of him holding the ball way too long and not anticipating the closing Ravens pass rush.

On the roster, Green Bay does not have many options besides Hundley. Joe Callahan, he of zero professional snaps, is its only backup on the active roster. Rookie quarterback Jerod Evans is on the practice squad.

East of signing a free-agent quarterback and throwing him into a bad situation with six games left on the schedule, the Packers are stuck with what they have on the roster. So for now, they're sticking with Hundley.