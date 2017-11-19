NFL Week 11: Takeaways from Sunday's games

Week 11 is underway. Several of the early games on Sunday have ended. Here are some of our big takeaways from today so far:

» Vikings receiver Adam Thielen continues to be the MVP of this team.

» Cleveland (0-10) made life hell for Blake Bortles, but the Browns could do nothing with the ball.

» Blaine Gabbert might have done enough to keep the starting QB gig in the desert, even if Drew Stanton is healthy enough to play next week.

1a. Pregame fights erupted in snowy Cleveland as Browns players reacted to the midweek words of safety Tashaun Gipson, who said he hoped to drop a 40-0 bomb on his ex-teammates. The Jaguars (7-3) backed up the boast with a formula that has worked all season: Generate just enough from your offense while allowing the league's stingiest defense to squeeze the life out of your enemy. Leonard Fournette acknowledged he hates the cold, but broke out of his funk with 111 yards on the ground against a solid gang of Browns run-stoppers. Cleveland (0-10) made life hell for Blake Bortles, though, forcing nine punts and six three-and-outs behind a stellar game from Browns rookie pass-rusher Myles Garrett. Bortles managed just 145 yards passing and saw multiple lobs batted away before hurting his team with a third-quarter strip sack recovered by Garrett, giving Cleveland possession down 10-7. The Browns, however, could do nothing with the ball -- a theme that endured all afternoon.

2. Credit Cleveland's defense for keeping the winless Browns alive in a game that saw the offense struggle as expected. Generating just 68 total yards in the first half, the Browns went into the break down 10-7 thanks to Kizer's 27-yard touchdown dart to Duke Johnson. The Browns quarterback, though, also threw two killer picks -- he leads the league with 14 interceptions -- and spent the day looking relatively lost before ending the affair with two lost fumbles in the game's final two minutes, with the second snatched up by speedy Telvin Smith for a touchdown. Jacksonville's defense was sterling, with Smith and A.J. Bouye nabbing the picks while Yannick Ngakoue, Malik Jackson and friends piled up five sacks and allowed just 28 yards from Cleveland's backs. If it's any consolation, the Browns aren't the first team to utterly fail through the air against Jalen Ramsey and Bouye, the finest cornerback duo in the NFL. The Browns also went penalty-free for the first time since 1962, but it wasn't enough.

3. The win moves the upstart Jaguars into sole possession of first place in the AFC South. The offense is a work in progress, but I simply trust this outfit more than the uninspiring Titans. With games against the Cardinals, Colts, Texans and 49ers down the stretch, it's hard to imagine Jacksonville as anything other than a promising, double-digit-win playoff entry with the kind of defense that can test the Steelers and Patriots.

-- Marc Sessler

1. This is Vikings coach Mike Zimmer's dream team. The Vikings are tougher than their opponents on a weekly basis on both sides of the ball, a fact that showed up dramatically in the second half Sunday. Minnesota's offensive line wore down the Rams front, opening up huge holes for their running backs on their way to 171 rushing yards, while Rams running back Todd Gurley was repeatedly stymied by the heavyweight Vikings defensive line.

Before a meaningless garbage time drive, the Vikings had out-gained the Rams 288-57 in the second half.

2. Vikings receiver Adam Thielen continues to be the MVP of this team and an early favorite for postseason All-Pro honors. He made a handful of difficult grabs throughout the day to keep drives going, then took a short pass 65 yards for a backbreaking touchdown in the fourth quarter. That big play came against Rams cornerback Dominique Hatfield, who was only on the field because of injuries to two Rams cornerbacks: Nickell Robey-Coleman and Kayvon Webster. The Rams have enjoyed exceptional injury luck all season, but it bit them Sunday.

3. Rams receiver Cooper Kupp has enjoyed a terrific rookie season, but he's had some costly plays in the team's biggest games. His fumble on the goal-line in the first half took points off the board and was the turning point in the game after a very evenly played first half. Kupp later had a brutal third-down drop that could have put the Rams into the red zone when the game was still in doubt. Los Angeles had few chances in this game, so each one of those mistakes were killers.

-- Gregg Rosenthal

1. In the clash between two teams ravaged by injuries to the point where pride might only overshadow a faint playoff pulse, the Texans emerged victorious behind a consistent effort by its defense and quarterback Tom Savage. After last week's disaster of a performance, Savage looked much more composed under center. He completed 22 of 32 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns. He also benefited from a decent ground game. Rookie D'Onta Foreman had 65 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries before being carted off the field with an apparent leg injury at the end of a 34-yard TD run in the fourth quarter that put the game out of reach. Lamar Miller added 61 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries. Whether the Texans could replicate these numbers against a bona fide playoff contender is debatable, but the performance was certainly encouraging for a Houston squad that appears to be getting a little better in the post-Deshaun Watson void.

2. It wasn't a pretty performance, but Blaine Gabbert might have done enough to keep the starting QB gig in the desert, even if Drew Stanton is healthy enough to play next week. The former 49ers signal-caller mostly dinked and dunked his way to 257 yards on 22-of-34 passing and three touchdowns. He had a few nice passes. His 20-yard touchdown pass to Larry Fitzgerald was mostly a result of some typical Fitzmagic on the play, but he also showed a smidgen of his former first-round pick pedigree. Gabbert was smart enough to target the future Hall of Famer early and often, connecting nine times for 91 yards. He also found Ricky Seals-Jones for touchdown passes of 11 and 28 yards. Gabbert's play in the final minutes of the game, however, might have annoyed coach Bruce Arians to keep him on the sideline next week. Gabbert was picked off by Eddie Pleasant and Andre Hal on consecutive drives late in the fourth quarter to devastate the Cards' comeback chances. It was encouraging performance behind a depleted offensive line, but the Gabbert/Stanton starting narrative will probably linger for at least another week.

3. The on-again, off-again performances by running back Adrian Peterson dropped out of its clockwork-like efficiency at NRG Stadium. Since arriving on the Cardinals, Peterson has had a big game followed by a forgettable performance each week. He was due for another meaningful performance Sunday, but the Jadeveon Clowney-led defense snuffed out the Cardinals' run attack. Peterson finished with 26 yards on 14 carries, forcing the Cards to rely too heavily on Gabbert-led passing attack. Clowney finished with two sacks and three tackles and Benardrick McKinney had seven tackles. It's hard to see Arizona playing the role of NFC West spoiler if teams can find ways to shut down Peterson.

-- Austin Knoblauch