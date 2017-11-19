NFL announces agreement to play games in Mexico through '21

As part of the celebration of the NFL's game in Mexico today, the Ministry of Tourism and the National Football League announced an agreement to play three NFL regular-season games from 2019 to 2021, having achieved positive results in tourism and the presence of Mexico's brand through the NFL's previous games in Mexico.

The agreement will be formalized by both parties at a later date, at which time representatives of the parties will finalize the corresponding legal and administrative documents. The current agreement covered games in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

The Ministry of Tourism highlighted the importance of high impact sporting events for the promotion of Mexico's tourism both nationally and internationally. This agreement is part of the strategies that are implemented within this sector to increase economic impact.

These events have provided economic benefits to Mexico City and the country as well, by supporting the tourism sector and offering out country a platfom to be promoted internationally within the main markets that generate tourists.

The relationship with the league has served as a platform to significantly boost the tourism industry in Mexico, with fans taking advantage of the opportunity to expand their trips and explore the country.