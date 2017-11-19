Injuries we're tracking from Sunday's Week 11 games

Here's a rundown of the notable injuries we've been tracking during Sunday's Week 11 games:

1. Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler is being evaluated for a concussion. Matt Moore assumed starting duties at the beginning of the third quarter.

2. Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews suffered a groin injury during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens and will not return to the game.

3. New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore injured his ankle in the first half against the Washington Redskins and is questionable to return.

4. Cleveland Browns wide receiver Sammie Coates suffered a knee/ankle injury during the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars and is questionable to return. Defensive lineman Emmanuel Ogbah is out for the rest of the game with a foot injury.

5. Washington Redskins safety Montae Nicholson left during the first half against the New Orleans Saints to be evaluated for a concussion and will not return to the game.

Offensive lineman Shawn Lauvao suffered a stinger in the first half and is questionable to return.

6. Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers cleared the league's concussion protocol on Friday and will play against the Buffalo Bills, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

The veteran out of N.C. State is averaging 251 yards per game, with 15 touchdown passes in nine games so far this season for the 3-6 Chargers.

7. Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery, who was limited this week in practice with an ankle injury, is playing tonight against the Cowboys, per Rapoport.

8. Buffalo Bills tight end Charles Clay (knee), defensive end Jerry Hughes (shin, calf) are active against the Los Angeles Chargers after being listed as questionable. Wide receiver Jordan Matthews (knee) will not play and is inactive.

9. Dallas Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith (back, groin) was listed as questionable but won't play vs. the Eagles, according to NFL Network's Jane Slater.

10. Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Donald Payne is questionable to return against the Cleveland Browns after suffering a hamstring injury.

11. Los Angeles Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman is doubtful to return against the Minnesota Vikings with a thigh injury. Cornerback Kayvon Webster has left the game to be evaluated for a concussion.