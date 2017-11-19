Breshad Perriman inactive for Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens are benching receiver Breshad Perriman.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that the team is demoting the former first-round pick, according to a source informed of the situation. He was officially inactive against the Green Bay Packers.

The move could be a one-week setback for the speedy wideout, depending on how he responds, Rapoport added. The demotion was signaled in a scaling back of Perriman's practice reps.

Perriman started two games this season and had zero catches in either of those contests. For the season, the 24-year-old receiver has seven catches for 54 yards.

Outside of Week 6, when he left the game early after suffering a concussion, Perriman had been averaging about 40 snaps per game, according to Next Gen Stats.

Demoting Perriman will likely lead to more work for Michael Campanaro alongside Jeremy Maclin and Mike Wallace in three-receiver sets. Running back Danny Woodhead will also play a role in the passing game in his return from a hamstring injury.