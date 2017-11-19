Injury roundup: Leonard Fournette will play for Jaguars

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers cleared the league's concussion protocol on Friday and is expected to play against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

The veteran out of N.C. State is averaging 251 yards per game, with 15 touchdown passes in nine games so far this season for the 3-6 Chargers.

Other injury news we are watching on Sunday:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette will be active and play today against the Browns. Fournette, who did not practice on Friday, was listed as questionable with an ankle injury. Rapoport reports running back Chris Ivory is battling an illness and will have limited snaps today.

2. Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery, who was limited this week in practice with an ankle injury, is playing tonight against the Cowboys, per Rapoport.

3. Buffalo Bills tight end Charles Clay (knee), defensive end Jerry Hughes (shin, calf) and wide receiver Jordan Matthews (knee) are all questionable, but head coach Sean McDermott is optimistic that all three will play against the Chargers in Los Angeles.

4. Dallas Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith (back, groin) was listed as questionable but won't play vs. the Eagles, according to NFL Network's Jane Slater.

5. Baltimore Ravens running back Terrance West (calf) is healthy enough to play for the first time in a month, despite being listed as questionable, a source tells Rapoport. However, West is inactive against the Packers.

6. Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills, who missed some practice time this week with back spasms, is active and will play against the Buccaneers.

7. The New York Giants will be without wide receiver Sterling Shepard, who was a late addition to their injury report, due to migraines. Cornerback Eli Apple is also inactive today but as a healthy scratch, per Rapoport.