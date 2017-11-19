Injury roundup: Chargers' Philip Rivers to play vs. Bills

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers cleared the league's concussion protocol on Friday and is expected to play against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

The veteran out of N.C. State is averaging 251 yards per game, with 15 touchdown passes in nine games so far this season for the 3-6 Chargers.

Other injury news we are watching on Sunday:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette did not practice on Friday and is listed as questionable. Fournette will have a pre-game evaluation to determine whether he will play against the Browns. The team is optimistic that he will, a source tells Rapoport.

2. Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery, who was limited this week in practice with an ankle injury, is playing tonight against the Cowboys, per Rapoport.

3. Buffalo Bills tight end Charles Clay (knee), defensive end Jerry Hughes (shin, calf) and wide receiver Jordan Matthews (knee) are all questionable, but head coach Sean McDermott is optimistic that all three will play against the Chargers in Los Angeles.

4. Dallas Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith (back, groin) was listed as questionable but won't play vs. the Eagles, according to NFL Network's Jane Slater.

5. Baltimore Ravens running back Terrance West (calf) is healthy enough to play for the first time in a month, despite being listed as questionable, a source tells Rapoport. However, West may be inactive against the Packers based on the depth chart.

6. Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills, who missed some practice time this week with back spasms, should be good to go against the Buccaneers, according to Rapoport.

7. The New York Giants may be without wide receiver Sterling Shepard, a late addition to their injury report, due to migraines, a source tells Rapoport. They'll check him out closer to kickoff to be sure.