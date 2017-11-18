Dolphins waive Rey Maualuga following LB's arrest

The Miami Dolphins are parting ways with Rey Maualuga.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports the decision to waive Maualuga comes after the linebacker was arrested late Friday night on battery charges in Miami, Florida. Per records obtained by NFL Media, Maualuga remains in custody.

The Dolphins later confirmed the transaction.

Miami signed Maualuga to a one-year deal in August after 2017 second-round pick Raekwon McMillan tore his ACL in the Dolphins' preseason opener.

Maualuga had 23 tackles for the Dolphins this season in six games, four of which he started. Miami hosts the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.