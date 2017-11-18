5 unique facts about the USC-UCLA rivalry

Sam Darnold vs Josh Rosen; Helton vs Mora. USC and UCLA kick off college football rivalry season with the battle for Los Angeles. Since 1929, both teams have battled for the right to claim territorial rights, but only one gets the rights to ring the Victory Bell. Even though the Trojans have the Pac-12 South locked up, the Bruins still have their pride on the line.

Here are five facts that you probably didn't know about the rivalry.

1. In total, both schools have produced 840 overall draft picks, 514 from USC and 326 from UCLA.

2. Both quarterbacks, USC's Sam Darnold and UCLA's Josh Rosen, are projected to be top 10 picks, if they enter the draft early.

3. So far, the Trojans lead the overall series 46-31-7, including two vacated victories in 2004 and 2005.

4. The schools always prank each other, so they had to take evasive action. UCLA spends $5,000 a year to place Bruin the bear in a box, while the Trojans duct tape the Tommy Trojan statue.

5. Only located 12 miles apart, they are one of the closest college rivalries in the country.